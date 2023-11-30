How to pick up Purple Sea Urchin - Dave the Diver If you're wondering how you can pick up Purple Sea Urchin without hurting yourself, patience is key.

If you’re just starting out in Dave the Diver there’s likely a long list of things you can’t interact with or overcome. Purple Sea Urchin is a fine example of an ingredient you’ll find early and often but won’t be able to pick up right away. In this guide, I’ll explain how to pick up Purple Sea Urchin in Dave the Diver.

How to pick up Purple Sea Urchin

To pick up Purple Sea Urchin in Dave the Diver, players will need Diving Gloves. The Diving Gloves can be unlocked in Chapter 2 while completing a quest called Destroy the Entryway. To get this quest, simply play through the game and complete the quests that you are given. As you complete them, you’ll unlock more, eventually bringing you to Destroy the Entryway. Once complete, the player can pick up Purple Sea Urchin at will.

Of course, the Diving Gloves have more uses that picking up Purple Sea Urchin. They will come in handy for several other uses, like interacting with larger objects and manipulating them. Even so, Purple Sea Urchins are likely to be the first reason you want them. Until you get the Diving Gloves, though, your best bet is to pass by the Purple Sea Urchin and don’t touch it.

Now that you know how to pick up Purple Sea Urchin, you can get back into Dave the Diver and work on running the greatest sushi restaurant in video game history.