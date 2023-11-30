Resident Evil 4 (2023) VR Mode launches next week The VR Mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake will be free DLC.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is already one of the most celebrated games of 2023, recently adding a Game of the Year nomination to its list of accolades, but Capcom isn’t finished. We knew that a VR version of the game has been in the works for a while now, and it’s just over a week away. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR mode will be released December 8 as free DLC for owners of the survival horror game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR Mode was spotlighted in a new launch trailer which was posted to the franchise’s YouTube channel today. It shows first-person gameplay of Leon Kennedy taking down enemies using a variety of weapons at various locations from RE4, including the iconic Village from the game’s opening hour. We also get a look at the shooting range and one of the game’s boss battles.

When Resident Evil 4 (2023) VR Mode launches on December 8, a demo will also be released. The demo will include the shooting range as well as an early portion of the game. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that RE4 has received the VR treatment. The original game got a VR port back in 2021, which we were quite fond of. A couple of our complaints were about the visuals and mechanics surrounding Ashley Graham, both of which were improved in the recent remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake made Shacknews history when it earned a 10 in our review back in March. With that, we’re excited to see if Capcom can carry this momentum into the VR Mode when it arrives next week as a PS VR2 exclusive. For the latest news out of Capcom and the Resident Evil franchise, Shacknews has everything you need to know.