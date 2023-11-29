Scatter Signal god roll - Destiny 2 Scatter Signal is a Strand Fusion Rifle that has burst onto the scene with its PvE and PvP god roll.

Season of the Wish, has arrived in Destiny 2 and it does not disappoint with its wave of new loot to chase. Scatter Signal is a stand out weapon this season and this god roll will be a top pull. This is a Strand, Kinetic, Rapid-Fire Frame, Fusion Rifle that comes with fun new perks amongst some already established top choices.

How to get Scatter Signal

Scatter Signal can be earned from completions of either Season of the Wish activities: Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use any Season of the Wish engrams to focus Scatter Signal at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focus can also be done, costing just four engrams. Scatter Signal is craftable so has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance and becomes fully craftable after you discover five of this type.

PvE - Scatter Signal god roll

Scatter Signal is the first Rapid-Fire Frame Fusion Rifle we’ve seen in Destiny 2 and it does not disappoint with its combinations, bouncing fluidly from fun builds to powerful damage.

Scatter Signal - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Battery Enhanced Battery (+1 increased magazine size) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Controlled Burst (Upon scoring a kill or hitting every shot in a burst: grants 20 percent increased damage and 10 percent decreased Charge Time for two seconds) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Scatter Signal leaves the box with very high Recoil so pull that in with Arrowhead Brake. When going for damage ensuring shots stay on target is essential and this keeps the bursts more vertical. Follow up with Enhanced Battery which adds an extra shot to the Battery with no trade off.

Overflow then gets this god roll going. Picking up ammo bricks doubles Scatter Signal’s Battery from reserves. This can make it hold up to 16 shots. Once juiced up with Overflow, Controlled Burst then comes in to bring the power. Hitting every bolt from the Burst increases damage by 20 percent and also reduces Charge Time. So at full power there are 16 shots worth of high damage potential on every full Battery.

If you are looking at pure endgame potential, Scatter Signal comes with a new perk for the season called Slice. Use this instead of Overflow which will then Sever targets on hit. This reduces their damage output and also works on Elite enemy types. This is a potentially a great tool for survivability in the endgame.

PvP - Scatter Signal god roll

You may not see much of Scatter Signal in the Crucible due to its stats not really pushing it up against the current meta but that doesn’t need to hold it back. This god roll pushes it to a good place for PvP usage.

Scatter Signal - PVE Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While moving at a minimum of two meters per second: gain a Stack after two and 10 seconds. Each stack provides Stability +10, Handling +10, and Reload +10. All stacks are removed if movement speed is below 0.2 seconds for 0.5 seconds. Works and can activate while stowed) Perk 2 Kickstart (Upon sliding after sprinting for 1.5 seconds: 15 percent increased damage and 20 percent decreased Charge Time) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Reduces recoil deviation for the weapon)

Start off with Chambered Compensator to help control the high Recoil and improve Stability which helps keep the bursts under control. Add Projection Fuse to push out the low Range stat and this also makes Scatter Signal more effective at distance.

Take advantage of Destiny 2’s great feeling movement and use Perpetual Motion. It’s main appeal is the Stability which then pairs up perfectly with Kickstart. After sprinting, slide for increased damage and reduced Charge Time while also getting the benefits of Perpetual Motion making for a deadly burst of Strand energy to take down your foes.

Season of the Wish has granted us some excellent weaponry and Scatter Signal is a great place to start on this season’s loot chase. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.