New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Best Annihilus decks - Marvel Snap

Here are the decks that best utilize Annihilus in Marvel Snap.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Snap’s November season brought us Annihilus, a 5-Cost, 7-Power card that sends all of your played cards with 0 or less Power across the board, and destroys them if they can’t move. It’s got some dangerously powerful synergy with several existing cards, so let’s get into our favorite Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap.

Annihilus Junk


Source: Untapped
  • The Hood
  • Carnage
  • Zabu
  • Storm
  • Debrii
  • Shang-Chi
  • Absorbing Man
  • Iron Lad
  • Sentry
  • Annihilus
  • Doctor Octopus
  • Alioth

The Junk archetype predates Annihilus, but the new card fits in beautifully. This deck wants to play out a lot of undesirable cards (The Hood, Rock, Void) and then send them to your opponent’s side. Carnage is there as a back-up plan in case you aren’t able to draw your Annihilus. It was one of the first Annihilus decks to make waves on Untapped after the card’s release.

Hazmat Lives

  • The Hood
  • Carnage
  • Hazmat
  • Luke Cage
  • Viper
  • Magik
  • Cosmo
  • Debrii
  • Wong
  • Sentry
  • Annihilus
  • Odin

This brew looks to make use of a Marvel Snap card that’s a lot of fun, but doesn’t see a lot of play – Hazmat. With standard staples of Wong, Debrii, and Odin, Annihilus is a handy lever to pull during those games where you don’t have Luke Cage to mitigate Hazmat’s effect, or you just need to clear your side of the board.

Toxic Tyrant


Source: Cozy Snap
  • The Hood
  • Nebula
  • Jeff
  • Storm
  • Debrii
  • Shang-Chi
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Sentry
  • Professor X
  • Valkyrie
  • Annihilus
  • Alioth

This Cozy Snap deck once again features Sentry and Debrii, but tosses Season Pass card Ms. Marvel into the mix. With so many cards being played onto the board, her ability is quite easy to proc. Valkyrie gives you an element of surprise on turns 5 or 6, increasing the power of Rocks, The Hood, or Void. Alioth is self-explanatory: have priority on the final turn and you can essentially smother your opponent.

Those are three of our favorite Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap. Be sure to visit our Marvel Snap topic page for more deck guides and news on balance updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola