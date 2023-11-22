Best Annihilus decks - Marvel Snap Here are the decks that best utilize Annihilus in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s November season brought us Annihilus, a 5-Cost, 7-Power card that sends all of your played cards with 0 or less Power across the board, and destroys them if they can’t move. It’s got some dangerously powerful synergy with several existing cards, so let’s get into our favorite Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap.

Annihilus Junk



Source: Untapped

The Hood

Carnage

Zabu

Storm

Debrii

Shang-Chi

Absorbing Man

Iron Lad

Sentry

Annihilus

Doctor Octopus

Alioth

The Junk archetype predates Annihilus, but the new card fits in beautifully. This deck wants to play out a lot of undesirable cards (The Hood, Rock, Void) and then send them to your opponent’s side. Carnage is there as a back-up plan in case you aren’t able to draw your Annihilus. It was one of the first Annihilus decks to make waves on Untapped after the card’s release.

Hazmat Lives

The Hood

Carnage

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Viper

Magik

Cosmo

Debrii

Wong

Sentry

Annihilus

Odin

This brew looks to make use of a Marvel Snap card that’s a lot of fun, but doesn’t see a lot of play – Hazmat. With standard staples of Wong, Debrii, and Odin, Annihilus is a handy lever to pull during those games where you don’t have Luke Cage to mitigate Hazmat’s effect, or you just need to clear your side of the board.

Toxic Tyrant



Source: Cozy Snap

The Hood

Nebula

Jeff

Storm

Debrii

Shang-Chi

Ms. Marvel

Sentry

Professor X

Valkyrie

Annihilus

Alioth

This Cozy Snap deck once again features Sentry and Debrii, but tosses Season Pass card Ms. Marvel into the mix. With so many cards being played onto the board, her ability is quite easy to proc. Valkyrie gives you an element of surprise on turns 5 or 6, increasing the power of Rocks, The Hood, or Void. Alioth is self-explanatory: have priority on the final turn and you can essentially smother your opponent.

Those are three of our favorite Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap. Be sure to visit our Marvel Snap topic page for more deck guides and news on balance updates.