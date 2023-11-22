ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 395 Start your Thanksgiving weekend off right with Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

It was the night before Thanksgiving and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for Stevetendo. The turkey and ham were being prepared as you sat and watched Super Mario Bros. Wonder played there. If it wasn’t clear by now, we’re continuing our Super Mario Bros. Wonder playthrough on the Stevetendo show tonight. Sorry Detective Pikachu Returns fans but the playthrough will come back to the Stevetendo show lineup soon, I promise.

That being said, last Super Mario Bros. Wonder episode, we made it through the Fungi Mines and got a Royal Seed to help defeat Bowser. We also made it through some of Deep Magma Bog, the last world in the game before we have to confront Bowser. We also have the Special World stages to complete too but we’ll get to that during the post-game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, start your Thanksgiving holiday a little early with the Stevetendo show.

Is it a little hot in Deep Magma Bog or is it just me?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough as well as more Detective Pikachu Returns so stay tuned.

This is usually the part where I remind you to check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer and you should totally check them all out. That being said, as the Stevetendo show makes its way toward 400 episodes, I want to thank the viewers for watching and letting the show last this long. Thank you!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Detective Pikachu Returns will be over soon but that doesn’t mean you can’t suggest new games for the show. If it’s a game that’s on the Nintendo Switch Online service, then it’s got a chance to be played on the show!