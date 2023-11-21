Fortnite's Big Bang event will usher in 'a new beginning' Fortnite Season OG will conclude with the Big Bang Event this December.

Fortnite once again captured the gaming zeitgeist with the release of Season OG, bringing back the beloved Chapter 1 map, weapons, and vehicles. The trip down memory lane won’t last forever, and Epic Games is already teasing what’s next. The Big Bang live event has been announced for December 2 and will usher in “a new beginning” for the battle royale game.

Epic Games announced the Big Bang event in a post to the Fortnite Blog. The event will take place on December 2 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Players can start queuing into the event 30 minutes before its start time in parties up to four. Epic Games is keeping details about the event close to the chest, but has said that it “marks a new beginning for Fortnite.” Official key art for the Big Bang event features a rocket, rubber duck, guitar, microphone, LEGO llama, and the Battle Bus.



Source: Epic Games

Following the Big Bang event, Fortnite will go into downtime as Epic Games prepares to deploy v28.00, which will usher in the latest Chapter and Season of the battle royale game. There has been plenty of theorizing and speculating about where Fortnite will go after its Nostalgia-fueled Season OG, and it won’t be long until we have an answer.

This news comes just one day after Epic Games announced that cosmetic gating will be disabled for the majority of Fortnite cosmetics starting with the v28.00 update while the studio works on a long term solution. For more Fortnite news as we get closer to the Big Bang event, stay right here on Shacknews.