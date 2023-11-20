OpenAI employees call for board's resignation after Sam Altman ousting 505 of OpenAI's 700 employees have signed an open letter requesting members of the board to resign.

On Friday, we learned the surprising news that Sam Altman had been ousted as the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. In another unexpected twist, reports began to surface over the weekend that Altman was in talks with the board of directors to reprise his role as CEO just days after his firing. That didn’t come to fruition as Altman joined Microsoft last night to lead a new advanced AI research team. However, the fallout at OpenAI continues. 505 employees have signed a letter ordering the board to resign.

This morning, journalist Kara Swisher revealed a letter sent to OpenAI’s board of directors, voicing frustration over the firing of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company. Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI.

We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees. We, the undersigned, may choose to resign from OpenAI and join the newly announced Microsoft subsidiary run by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join. We will take this step imminently, unless all current board members resign, and the board appoints two new lead independent directors, such as Bret Taylor and Will Hurd, and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

Board member Ilya Sutskever expressed his regret in a tweet following the release of the letter. “I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.”

It’s been a dramatic 72 hours at OpenAI, and the situation seems far from over. You can expect to read the latest updates on the OpenAI and Sam Altman situation right here on Shacknews.