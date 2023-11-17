New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Live Pokemon card pack opening!

Greg is opening Pokemon cards live at his local gaming store!
1

Today we’re bringing you quite the special ShackStream. Instead of one of our standard shows,Head of Video Greg Burke is going to be streaming himself as he opens Pokemon cards live at his local gaming store. Tune in and make sure you’re there when he pulls some rare cards!

Greg will be going live today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Instead of his usually home setup, he’ll be streaming from his local gaming store, where he’ll seek to open some rare Pokemon cards.

The Shacknews YouTube channel is home to a lot of Pokemon card pack openings, but this will be our first time doing it live. Be sure to drop into the chat and let Greg know you’re hoping he gets some lucky pulls! You should also stick around the Shacknews Twitch channel for all of our other live content!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

