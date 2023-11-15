ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 393 Tonight, we save the Princess and complete Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. It has been a wild ride but we have reached chapter eight, the final chapter in our journey. During the last Paper Mario episode, we finally made it to the Moon, the location where we thought Princess Peach was being held. After some due diligence, we found out that the Princess was taken back to Rogueport and through the Thousand Year Door.

On the plus side, we have been using the Thousand Year Door to mark the locations of the crystal stars on our treasure map so we know exactly where we have to go to find her. That being said, it’s going to be tough to defeat all the enemies inside the Thousand Year Door so we’ll have to come prepared. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

Who know the forces of darkness had so many minions?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough as well as more Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If all goes as planned, Super Mario Bros. Wonder should be finished next week so stay tuned.

I didn’t get to talk about my thoughts about Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom getting Game of the Year nominees at the Game Awards last night so be prepared to hear about it tonight. I’ll also give my opinion about Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door getting a Nintendo Switch remake as well as the Mario RPG remake coming out this week so stay tuned.

The playthroughs for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Detective Pikachu Returns are winding down so we’ll need to come up with games to replace them with on the show. Keep coming up with new ideas for games to play and I’ll take them into consideration!