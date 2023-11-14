ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 392 More Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Stevetendo, Wonderful!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re saving the Flower Kingdom from the vile Bowser in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. During the last Super Mario Bros. Wonder episode, we made our way through World Three, Shining Falls, as well as World Four, the Sunbaked Desert. We were able to get our hands on two more Royal Seeds. We need those seeds if we’re ever going to make our way into Bowser’s Castle and defeat him.

Tonight, we’ll journey into World Five, the Fungi Mines, and see if we can make our way through it. The worlds are getting larger the further we travel into the Flower Kingdom. The challenge is ramping up too with this being a one hundred percent playthrough. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

Hope we don't get lost in the Fungi Mines!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. The game is close to ending as we made our way through the Thousand Year Door last episode. Detective Pikachu Returns should return to the schedule too so stay tuned.

It was interesting to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder get a game of the year nominee from the Game Awards along with the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During tonight’s episode, I’ll give my thoughts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and how it stacks up with other game of the year nominees.

The Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough is winding down. We'll have to replace it with something so why not another Mario RPG? On the plus side, we'll need even more new games to play on the show so keep brainstorming those ideas!