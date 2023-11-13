New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft is making an edible chocolate Xbox controller

A chocolate bar-themed Wonka Xbox is also on the way.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
We’ve seen plenty of whacky movie tie-in gaming products over the years, but a new collaboration between Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures is really going for the gold (wrapper). In celebration of the upcoming Wonka film, Microsoft has announced a pair of sweet products for its most devoted (or sugar-crazed) fans. Microsoft is giving away an edible chocolate Xbox controller, as well as a chocolate bar-themed Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft announced the new products in an Xbox Wire post this morning. Fresh out of the chocolate factory, a handful of lucky fans will get their hands (and mouths) on the first edible Xbox controller. Made out of 100% pure chocolate, the controller comes wrapped in a golden wrapper. There are also a handful of unique gaming-themed chocolate truffles that will be provided alongside the controller.

The chocolate bar-themed Xbox Series X console.

In addition to the controller, Microsoft is also offering a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X console. This special edition console may look like a chocolate bar, but Microsoft has emphasized that unlike the matching controller, the Wonka Xbox Series X is not edible. Here’s hoping nobody has to learn that the hard way.

Both the edible Xbox controller and chocolate bar Xbox Series X console are only available through a sweepstakes, which runs from November 13 to December 14, the day before the Timothee Chalamet-starring Wonka movie opens in theaters in the United States. The products will not be available for retail distribution. Microsoft has released some zany Xbox products for promotional purposes (including a pizza-scented controller in honor of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem), but an edible controller might take the chocolate cake.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

From The Chatty
    November 13, 2023 6:48 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft is making an edible chocolate Xbox controller

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      November 13, 2023 7:07 AM

      Wonka-Inspired Xbox Series X and Storefront Display: A special Wonka chocolate bar-inspired Xbox Series X bundled with a unique console display modelled after the magic of Willy Wonka’s iconic chocolate store. While the console may look like one of Wonka’s famous chocolate bars, the Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X is not edible.

      We're begging you, just give us good exclusives

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        November 13, 2023 9:13 AM

        The Talks Principle 2 but with Oompa Loopas instead of androids.

        o/ Oompa loompa, dupity doo, I've got another puzzle room ready for you o/

