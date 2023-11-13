Microsoft is making an edible chocolate Xbox controller A chocolate bar-themed Wonka Xbox is also on the way.

We’ve seen plenty of whacky movie tie-in gaming products over the years, but a new collaboration between Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures is really going for the gold (wrapper). In celebration of the upcoming Wonka film, Microsoft has announced a pair of sweet products for its most devoted (or sugar-crazed) fans. Microsoft is giving away an edible chocolate Xbox controller, as well as a chocolate bar-themed Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft announced the new products in an Xbox Wire post this morning. Fresh out of the chocolate factory, a handful of lucky fans will get their hands (and mouths) on the first edible Xbox controller. Made out of 100% pure chocolate, the controller comes wrapped in a golden wrapper. There are also a handful of unique gaming-themed chocolate truffles that will be provided alongside the controller.



Source: Microsoft

In addition to the controller, Microsoft is also offering a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X console. This special edition console may look like a chocolate bar, but Microsoft has emphasized that unlike the matching controller, the Wonka Xbox Series X is not edible. Here’s hoping nobody has to learn that the hard way.

Both the edible Xbox controller and chocolate bar Xbox Series X console are only available through a sweepstakes, which runs from November 13 to December 14, the day before the Timothee Chalamet-starring Wonka movie opens in theaters in the United States. The products will not be available for retail distribution. Microsoft has released some zany Xbox products for promotional purposes (including a pizza-scented controller in honor of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem), but an edible controller might take the chocolate cake.