Cities: Skylines 2 hotfix 1.0.13f1 patch notes fix a bunch of garbage That game isn't actually garbage at all, but garbage-related things were busted.

Cities: Skylines 2 released a small patch today to address several ongoing issues. The patch, for some reason called 1.0.13f1, took aim at several garbage-related issues and calculations, plush a bunch more random city stuff. Please take a look.

Hotfix 1.0.13f1 patch notes

Balanced Garbage production and accumulation calculations

Fixed garbage truck accidentally adding garbage load when calculating garbage amount estimate for the path

Fixed garbage resource "Trade value" showing negative value in statistics

Balanced Incinerator Plant electricity output

Fixed various character clothing issues

Balanced stray pets in the city

Increased pathfind penalty for unsafe u-turns on highway

Fixed incorrect traffic lane-changing behavior when one or more lanes are merged to one from the left side

Balanced Water Consumption of multiple City Service buildings

Fixed wrong zoning grid offset when opposite side of pedestrian street, alley or gravel road has retaining wall. (This can cause some zoning issues that cannot be automatically fixed if this type of location is already zoned in a save)

Fixed cars signaling wrong side when leaving roundabout with left-hand traffic (Takes effect on existing saves only after touching roads near the roundabout with road tool)

Fixed parking fee policy available for subway stations even though they don't have parking spaces

Fixed an issue with randomization of radio ads per brand influence in a city

Fixed faulty unicode and non-alphanumerical characters support to Microsoft cloud saves

Fixes various occurrences of randomly bright windows on vehicles

Matched Transportation infoview stop legend colors to stop icon colors

Performance optimization to polygon area triangulation and validation

Fix for potential error: Inspector failed to parse HTTP data on connection

Those are your patch notes, which were originally posted to the Paradox Forum. Hop into Cities: Skylines 2 and start building your own city if you haven’t already, and when you get stuck check out our Cities: Skylines 2 topic to dig your city out of financial ruin.