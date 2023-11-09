New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2 hotfix 1.0.13f1 patch notes fix a bunch of garbage

That game isn't actually garbage at all, but garbage-related things were busted.
Bill Lavoy
1

Cities: Skylines 2 released a small patch today to address several ongoing issues. The patch, for some reason called 1.0.13f1, took aim at several garbage-related issues and calculations, plush a bunch more random city stuff. Please take a look.

Hotfix 1.0.13f1 patch notes

  • Balanced Garbage production and accumulation calculations
  • Fixed garbage truck accidentally adding garbage load when calculating garbage amount estimate for the path
  • Fixed garbage resource "Trade value" showing negative value in statistics
  • Balanced Incinerator Plant electricity output
  • Fixed various character clothing issues
  • Balanced stray pets in the city
  • Increased pathfind penalty for unsafe u-turns on highway
  • Fixed incorrect traffic lane-changing behavior when one or more lanes are merged to one from the left side
  • Balanced Water Consumption of multiple City Service buildings
  • Fixed wrong zoning grid offset when opposite side of pedestrian street, alley or gravel road has retaining wall. (This can cause some zoning issues that cannot be automatically fixed if this type of location is already zoned in a save)
  • Fixed cars signaling wrong side when leaving roundabout with left-hand traffic (Takes effect on existing saves only after touching roads near the roundabout with road tool)
  • Fixed parking fee policy available for subway stations even though they don't have parking spaces
  • Fixed an issue with randomization of radio ads per brand influence in a city
  • Fixed faulty unicode and non-alphanumerical characters support to Microsoft cloud saves
  • Fixes various occurrences of randomly bright windows on vehicles
  • Matched Transportation infoview stop legend colors to stop icon colors
  • Performance optimization to polygon area triangulation and validation
  • Fix for potential error: Inspector failed to parse HTTP data on connection

Those are your patch notes, which were originally posted to the Paradox Forum. Hop into Cities: Skylines 2 and start building your own city if you haven’t already, and when you get stuck check out our Cities: Skylines 2 topic to dig your city out of financial ruin.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

