eBay Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS estimates on in-line revenue

Today, eBay reported its Q3 2023 earnings results, beating earnings per share (EPS) estimates and remaining in-line with revenue expectations.

eBay entered the day facing estimates of $1.00 EPS, posting a beat of $1.03. The actual EPS also surpassed the whisper number of $0.97 EPS. On the revenue side, eBay was in-line with what analysts expected. Wall Street Consensus was that eBay would post $2.5 billion in revenue, and that’s exactly what the company reported.

We delivered another quarter of solid results, and have accelerated the pace of innovation across eBay,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. “The strategic investments in our marketplace and the team’s strong execution are driving increased customer satisfaction, especially in focus categories. In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we continue to make meaningful progress against our ambitious vision to reinvent the future of ecommerce for enthusiasts.”

eBay didn’t beat across the board, but they didn’t miss either. Overall it feels like a positive report for the online marketplace. You can read the full report from their investor relations website.

