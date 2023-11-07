New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

eBay Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS estimates on in-line revenue

eBay managed to meet and beat expectations with its Q3 2023 earnings report.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today, eBay reported its Q3 2023 earnings results, beating earnings per share (EPS) estimates and remaining in-line with revenue expectations.

eBay entered the day facing estimates of $1.00 EPS, posting a beat of $1.03. The actual EPS also surpassed the whisper number of $0.97 EPS. On the revenue side, eBay was in-line with what analysts expected. Wall Street Consensus was that eBay would post $2.5 billion in revenue, and that’s exactly what the company reported.

An image showing the after-hours trading for eBay on November 7, 2023

eBay didn’t beat across the board, but they didn’t miss either. Overall it feels like a positive report for the online marketplace. You can read the full report from their investor relations website.

For more information on the company, be sure to visit our eBay topic on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

