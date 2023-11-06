Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 preload and launch times Find out when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to go live on console and PC.

The global launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is on the horizon. Whether playing on console or PC, players will want to know the preload and launch times to ensure they can dive into the full game as soon as it is ready. This guide covers what you need to know about the launch times for Modern Warfare 3, including when you can preload the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes.

Similar to Modern Warfare 2 last year, Modern Warfare 3 is releasing in multiple phases. The first phase of launch consisted of the campaign early access period, which began on November 2 for those who pre-ordered the game. Modern Warfare 3 will have a rolling launch, meaning the release time varies based on region and platform. According to Activision, the full game will be available worldwide by 10:00 PM PT on November 9, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 preload times

Everyone can begin preloading Modern Warfare 3 starting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT. The preload times for multiplayer and zombies are the same for all players regardless of platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release times

Modern Warfare 3 will begin rolling out on Thursday, November 9. For PC players on Battle.net and Steam, the game will release globally on November 9 at 9:00 PM PT.

For console players on PlayStation and Xbox, Modern Warfare 3 will have a rolling launch that begins in New Zealand at midnight (3:00 AM PT) and continues regionally until 10:00 PM PT on November 9.

To reiterate, here is when you can expect Modern Warfare 3 to go live based on platform:

PC (Steam, Battle.net) : November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM PT

: November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM PT Console (PlayStation, Xbox): November 9, 2023 from 3:00 AM PT to 10:00 PM PT

At launch, vault access will be granted to those who pre-ordered the Vault Edition. Rewards earned during the Modern Warfare 3 Beta and the campaign will also become available at launch for players who unlocked them.

Now that you know the preload and launch times for Modern Warfare 3, you can prepare by clearing out some storage space to fit the massive installation. Check out our other Modern Warfare 3 coverage for gameplay tips.