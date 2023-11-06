The Finals Open Beta week amassed 7.5 million players Embark Studios' extraction shooter generated some solid buzz with its Open Beta.

There are several developers around the video game’s industry that are working on their own take on the extraction shooter genre. Among them is Embark Studios, who’s been touting The Finals, a first-person shooter with an emphasis on destructible environments and cartoon levels of mayhem. The game just wrapped up its first Open Beta week, which was quite the success if sheer numbers are any indication. Embark Studios says its Open Beta for The Finals brought in 7.5 million players.

Embark Studios announced the news in a tweet this morning. In the post, the studio promises to take player feedback and use it to improve the game leading up until its full release. “An unforgettable week for us — a whopping 7.5 MILLION contestants entered the arena! Now it’s time for us to hunker down and get back to work on all the fixes and improvements you helped us identify. GG and until next time!”



Source: Embark Studios

In The Finals, teams of three work to capture vaults of money and take them to cash out points. Doing so will earn points, and the team with the most points at the end of the game is deemed the winner. Destructible environments allow players to blast through walls, blow up platforms, and completely level buildings. It adds an intense chaos to every engagement that we highlighted in our own preview of the game earlier this year.

The Finals Open Beta took place from October 26 to November 5. There’s no word on when the game will have its full launch, or if there are any additional betas planned. Be sure to bookmark our The Finals topic page for more updates on the extraction shooter.