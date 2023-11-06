New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Finals Open Beta week amassed 7.5 million players

Embark Studios' extraction shooter generated some solid buzz with its Open Beta.
Donovan Erskine
Embark Studios
There are several developers around the video game’s industry that are working on their own take on the extraction shooter genre. Among them is Embark Studios, who’s been touting The Finals, a first-person shooter with an emphasis on destructible environments and cartoon levels of mayhem. The game just wrapped up its first Open Beta week, which was quite the success if sheer numbers are any indication. Embark Studios says its Open Beta for The Finals brought in 7.5 million players.

Embark Studios announced the news in a tweet this morning. In the post, the studio promises to take player feedback and use it to improve the game leading up until its full release. “An unforgettable week for us — a whopping 7.5 MILLION contestants entered the arena! Now it’s time for us to hunker down and get back to work on all the fixes and improvements you helped us identify. GG and until next time!”

A character standing against a yellow wall.

In The Finals, teams of three work to capture vaults of money and take them to cash out points. Doing so will earn points, and the team with the most points at the end of the game is deemed the winner. Destructible environments allow players to blast through walls, blow up platforms, and completely level buildings. It adds an intense chaos to every engagement that we highlighted in our own preview of the game earlier this year.

The Finals Open Beta took place from October 26 to November 5. There’s no word on when the game will have its full launch, or if there are any additional betas planned. Be sure to bookmark our The Finals topic page for more updates on the extraction shooter.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 6, 2023 11:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Finals Open Beta week amassed 7.5 million players

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 6, 2023 11:44 AM

      holy shit awesome. it looks like so much fun. I am pissed at myself I missed it playing other fun shit!

    • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2023 11:47 AM

      It was fantastic, fun and fast. The time commitment isn't high to play, and the replayability is way up there.

      I'd wager it's gonna be quite the hit.

    • Stimpak Chopra legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2023 1:44 PM

      For comparison, Overwatch had 9.7 million players by the end of the beta. I assume that includes the "beta" provided to pre-orders.

