The Texas Chain Saw Massacre November 7, 2023 patch notes Bug fixes and lobby changes are present in the latest patch for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Spooky season has come and gone, but Gun Interactive is still hard at work on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. As the asymmetrical horror game continues to grow and evolve, changes are being made and issues are being addressed. The publisher has shared the patch notes for the game’s November 7, 2023.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre November 7, 2023 patch notes



Source: Gun Interactive

Publisher Gun Interactive shared the following patch notes on the Texas Chain Saw subreddit today. The changes will go into effect when the game updates on November 7.

Patch notes

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Interaction Audio We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s audio defaulted back to the original chainsaw sound during scripted interactions

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance Audio We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance audio defaulted back to the standard chainsaw audio instead

Fixed: Gas Station Car Exploit We have fixed an exploit where players could crouch into the blue car near the tool shed on the Gas Station map Players will no longer be able to enter the car

Fixed: Pixelated Textures We have fixed an issue causing textures on skins to not load properly on some platforms

Changed: Player Levels in Lobbies Player levels will now be hidden in lobbies

Changed: Party Icons in Lobbies Players who are partied up will no longer display party icons in lobbies Party icon is no longer displayed in the player list, scoreboard, and match results



That’s everything new in the latest update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. For more on the horror multiplayer game, Shacknews has a dedicated topic page.