World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm announced World of Warcraft: Classic is adding yet another expansion from the MMO's early era.

BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony featured news updates on all of Blizzard’s major ongoing games. This included its most beloved property, World of Warcraft. When speaking about WoW Classic, the studio revealed that the game will be receiving yet another expansion update, reintroducing one of the more divisive eras of WoW history. World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm is happening.

World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm was announced during BlizzCon 2023 with a CGI trailer that takes fans back to the memorable content expansion. It features plenty of familiar locations and creatures originally featured in the 2010 expansion.

World of Warcraft Classic was released in 2019 as a way for longtime fans of the MMO to enjoy the game in the state that it existed back in the 2000s. They’ve kept the nostalgia train going with the release of WoW’s original line-up of expansions: Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, and now Cataclysm. While Cataclysm reviewed well when it was released in 2010, its reputation among fans is divided. It’ll be interesting to see if those old arguments and debates are renewed with its re-release.

World of Warcraft had a huge presence at BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony. For players of the game in its current state, Blizzard has announced three new expansions as part of a new narrative arc for the MMO. BlizzCon also brought us Overwatch 2 news in the form of Mauga, the next playable character. Stick with Shacknews for everything BlizzCon 2023 throughout the rest of the weekend.