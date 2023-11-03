Mauga is Overwatch 2's next Hero Overwatch's first Samoan Hero was revealed at BlizzCon.

BlizzCon 2023 opened with a focus on Overwatch 2, Blizzard’s ongoing hero shooter. In addition to news about the Overwatch World Cup, we got a look at the latest batch of content coming to Overwatch 2 for all players. This included the game’s next playable character. Mauga is Overwatch 2’s 39th Hero, and is the first Samoan character in the game.

We got our first look at Mauga during the Overwatch 2 section of the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony. His name is Samoan for “Mountain,” an appropriate name given his hulking figure. Mauga wields massive machine guns in both hands, hitting enemies with a barrage of bullets as he laughs maniacally. The gameplay trailer gives us a glimpse at his abilities, including an incendiary chaingun that can set opponents on fire. This will combo nicely with his Volatile Chaingun, which deals critical damage to burning enemies.

Mauga’s Ultimate Ability is called Cage Fight and sees him creating a circular barrier that traps foes within, allowing him to mercilessly open fire on them as they attempt to flee. While Mauga is Overwatch 2's next Hero, Blizzard is already looking forward to the future. This includes a new DPS named Venture and a support character codenamed “Space Ranger.”

Fans at BlizzCon will be able to try Mauga for the first time throughout the weekend. Everyone else will have to wait until the character makes his proper arrival next season. For more Overwatch 2 news, and any potential updates out of BlizzCon 2023, stick with us here on Shacknews.