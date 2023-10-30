New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the October 2023 Apple Event here

Here's how you can watch Apple's 'Scary Fast' October event.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
This evening, Apple will hold its second special event in as many months. While September’s event focused on the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, tech enthusiasts expect today’s event to focus on a new iteration of the Mac. We’ll show you how and when you can tune into the October 2023 Apple Event.

Watch the October 2023 Apple Event

The October 2023 Apple Event will take place today at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Apple website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. Apple typically doesn’t allow viewers to scrub backwards during livestream, so be sure to be there on time if you want to catch the full thing.

As for what’s expected to be shown during the event, signs are pointing to something new in the world of Mac. Titled “Scary Fast,” promotional images for the event use the old smiley face Mac logo. We can also use deductive reasoning, as Mac desktops are one of the last Apple products to get a refresh in recent memory. The evening start time has also led to speculation, as Apple Events typically happen in the afternoon hours in the United States. It’s yet to be seen if there is any rhyme or reason to the late start time for today’s event.

That’s how you can tune into the October 2023 Apple Event. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Apple topic page, as we’ll be watching and reporting any news that breaks.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

