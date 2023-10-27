Shack Chat: What's your favorite Halloween candy?

Every now and then, the Shacknews staff likes to dive into a random grab bag topic. For this week, we're looking at the Halloween holiday coming this Tuesday and asking what candy you enjoy the most. What do you buy in bulk in hopes that trick-or-treaters won't show up and leave you holding the bag of confectionery goodness?

Question: What's your favorite Halloween candy?

Hershey's Cookies & Cream - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Candy Taster

Some might say that white chocolate is some abomination created in a laboratory and that it isn't real chocolate. Those people can jump in a lake, because my favorite Halloween candy treat is still Hershey's Cookies & Cream, which has the sweet flavor of white chocolate combined with a crumbly chocolate cookie taste and texture. It's a chocolatey mouthful of cookies in every bite, whether you get the fun-size bar or the Kisses version.

The snack-size gummy Twizzlers - TJ Denzer, Senior Fruit-Flavored Fanatic

When it comes to holidays, I gravitate towards certain candies that I can't have with easy access at any part of the year. Snack-size Twizzlers are one of those things. They're different from regular Twizzlers (which I still like). There's a gummy texture to them that very few of the other Twizzlers brand candies have. I love them. I love the way they can pull into little strips. I love how chewy they are. I've never looked to see if the snack-size gummy Twizzlers can be found during other parts of the year because I'd rather they stay special to variety bags I find around Halloween. They are the best Twizzler among all Twizzlers and I won't be told otherwise.

Kit Kat - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

If the square-shaped Jolly Rancher Lollipops still existed, those would have been my pick. Honorable mentions have to go to Twix, Crunch Bar and Snickers, but Kit Kats are pretty amazing treats to receive during Halloween festivities. Something about that chocolate-covered wafer bar just hits right.

Reese’s Pieces - Bill Lavoy, City Planner

I’m going with the right choice when it comes to Halloween candy, and that’s Reese’s Pieces. And no, I’m not talking about that pathetic single cup action. I’m talking about a full, four-cup bar. The jumbo bar. Not the $20 jumbo bar, but bigger than three cups. If you’re handing out single cups of Reese’s Pieces on Halloween this year, know that you’re being judged.

Cherry Ripe - Sam Chandler, Spooky Representative Down Under

When I was growing up, Halloween was a distinctly USA thing. Only when I was entering my adult years did it start taking off, and even then it was in small pockets with not much enthusiasm. However, these years people seem to be keen to take any opportunity to celebrate and have a good time, even if it is yet another thing we've adopted.

Despite it not being a thing here, we still have chocolate bars and lollies that are dolled out in snack-sized morsels and one of my favorites is Cherry Ripe. You can get it in full sized bars, but that's just a bit too much. Give me my fun sized Cherry Ripes and I'll be a happy man.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Miniature Size - Dennis White Jr., Halloween is my Birthday after-party

Reese's really hits the spot for me consistently. It's a close one though. I do love the Fun-Size Snickers or a tiny Milky Way. Caramel in candy usually always speaks to me. But when I think about what I look forward to unwrapping the most, it brings me back to Reese's. I can smash 4 or 5 of these without blinking. They also come in white chocolate now too which blew my mind for a bit.

Growing up with a birthday the day before Halloween, I could either have birthday cake the next night or Halloween candy from my Trick R Treat adventures but not both, so the candy had to be worth it to win. Reese's cups are definitely winners and they were the original size of Reese's cups back in the day so we will call them the OGs from now on!

Peanut M&Ms - Donovan Erskine, the sexy M&M

Nothing feels better than biting into the candy shell of an M&M and getting a taste of the milk chocolate interior. Actually, there is something better: the salty peanut that lies at the very center of the M&M. The sweet and salty combo of the Peanut M&M is supreme, and it'll always reign as my favorite candy. I ate a Peanut M&M while I was writing this. Did you know they were originally invented as a chocolate candy that wouldn't melt while being carried around by soldiers?

Tootsie Rolls - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host, Who doesn't like candy?

What is my favorite Halloween candy? I have to go with Tootsie Rolls on this one. It was close between Tootsie Rolls and Hershey Bars but I have to give the edge to the Tootsie Roll. It doesn't even have to be Halloween for me to enjoy a Tootsie Roll. I remember as a kid going to the store with my mom and always getting a big Tootsie Roll by the cash register. There was one thing that would top getting Tootsie Rolls on Halloween and that would be stopping by the house in town that gave out goodie bags with all kinds of neat things in it. There could be little toys and games, coins and candy. You always had to stop by that house on Halloween to see what they were giving out that year. Tootsie Rolls are my go-to Halloween candy!

Those are our choices, but what Halloween candy do you like the most? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments. You can also bring the chatter over to the Official Shacknews Community Discord.