How to export electricity - Cities: Skylines 2 Start exporting your excess electricity and make some cash in Cities: Skylines 2.

Making money in the first months of your city can be difficult in Cities: Skylines 2. It’s important to get your exports going so that you can offset the spending blitz brought on by extensive building. Exporting electricity is one of the best ways to make money in the early game, assuming you can make the connections.

How to export electricity

To export electricity in Cities: Skylines 2, players will need to connect their power grid to a Transformer Station, then connect that Transformer Station to the Power Lines running out of their city.

Players should build their Transformer Station next to a road so that there is a natural underground connection between the station and the Power Lines running under the roads of their city. With that done, select the Power Line option from the Electricity menu, then connect the Power Lines to the Transformer Station. This is done above ground. It’s not unlike drawing roads in how you make the connection.

If your game isn’t paused and you have the Electricity menu activated, you should start to see your excess electricity flowing from the Transformer Station to the Power Lines, then out of your city. To ensure this is working correctly, let time pass for a couple of minutes, then click the City Economy button, make sure you’re on the Budget tab, then highlight Service Trade. In the bottom right corner of the screen, you’ll see the amount of money you’re making by exporting your excess electricity. That’s all there is to it.

Exporting your electricity in Cities: Skylines 2 is one of the steps players should take to becoming cash flow positive. That’s a fancy way for saying make more money than you spend. You can read about that and other guides we’ve been working on by visiting our Cities: Skylines 2 tag.