Marvel Snap October 26, 2023 OTA update patch notes nerfs Elsa Bloodstone and Loki

Second Dinner has adjusted power levels for multiple cards in Marvel Snap's new OTA update.
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
Marvel Snap’s scheduled OTA update has arrived with some huge changes for the card battler. Second Dinner takes aim at cards like Elsa Bloodstone and Loki in the latest Marvel Snap update patch notes. Let’s dive in.

Marvel Snap October 26, 2023 OTA update patch notes

Key art for Marvel Snap's Bloodstone season.

Source: Second Dinner

The following patch notes can be found in the news tab of the Marvel Snap client.

Elsa Bloodstone

  • [Old] 2/2 - If you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power.
  • [Change] +3 Power -> +2 Power

Loki

  • [Old] 3/5 - On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.
  • [Change] 3/5 -> 4/5

The Collector

  • [Old] 2/0 – When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.
  • [Change] 2/0 -> 2/2

Angela

  • [Old] 2/0 – After you play a card here, +2 Power
  • [New] 2/2 – After you play a card here, +1 Power.

Sauron

  • [Old] 3/3 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
  • [Change] 3/3 -> 3/2

Uatu

  • [Old] 1/1 – At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.
  • [Change] 1/1 -> 1/2

Hellcow

  • [Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.
  • [Change] 4/6 -> 4/8

Spectrum

  • [Old] 6/5 – On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
  • [Change] 6/5 -> 6/7

Those are all of the card changes in this week’s Marvel Snap OTA update. For timely Snap news, bookmark our Marvel Snap topic page!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

