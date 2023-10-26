Marvel Snap October 26, 2023 OTA update patch notes nerfs Elsa Bloodstone and Loki Second Dinner has adjusted power levels for multiple cards in Marvel Snap's new OTA update.

Marvel Snap’s scheduled OTA update has arrived with some huge changes for the card battler. Second Dinner takes aim at cards like Elsa Bloodstone and Loki in the latest Marvel Snap update patch notes. Let’s dive in.

Marvel Snap October 26, 2023 OTA update patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

The following patch notes can be found in the news tab of the Marvel Snap client.

Elsa Bloodstone

[Old] 2/2 - If you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power.

[Change] +3 Power -> +2 Power

Loki

[Old] 3/5 - On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.

[Change] 3/5 -> 4/5

The Collector

[Old] 2/0 – When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.

[Change] 2/0 -> 2/2

Angela

[Old] 2/0 – After you play a card here, +2 Power

[New] 2/2 – After you play a card here, +1 Power.

Sauron

[Old] 3/3 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.

[Change] 3/3 -> 3/2

Uatu

[Old] 1/1 – At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.

[Change] 1/1 -> 1/2

Hellcow

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.

[Change] 4/6 -> 4/8

Spectrum

[Old] 6/5 – On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

[Change] 6/5 -> 6/7

Those are all of the card changes in this week’s Marvel Snap OTA update. For timely Snap news, bookmark our Marvel Snap topic page!