How to rename buildings & streets - Cities: Skylines 2 Here's how you can quickly rename your streets and buildings in Cities: Skylines 2.

Gamers have jumped into Cities: Skylines 2 and are building some incredible cities. What can really drive the perfect creation over the top, though, is being able to personalize the buildings and streets in your city. In this guide, I’ll show you how to rename both your buildings and your streets in Cities: Skylines 2.

How to rename buildings

To rename a building in Cities: Skylines 2, make sure that you don’t have any of the tools selected along the bottom of the screen. Click on the building that you want to rename with a normal mouse cursor. This will bring up a panel with information about the building in the top left of your screen. Click the building’s current name, then simply type out whatever you want to rename it to.

How to rename streets

To rename a street in Cities: Skylines 2, ensure that you don’t have any tools selected along the bottom of your screen. With a normal mouse cursor, click on the street name. This will bring up a panel in the top left of the screen that show you information about the street, including its current name. Simply click on the name, and type whatever you’d like to rename your street to in that box.

While renaming your buildings and streets in Cities: Skylines 2 isn’t the most difficult task you’ll undertake in a day, it can be tough to find if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, knowing how to do this adds just that much more personality to your city. I’ve had a blast renaming schools and streets in my city after my gaming buddies. Next up, I need to find an appropriate name for my airport, which you can of course rename the same that you would any other building.

Now that you know how to rename buildings and streets in Cities: Skylines 2, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide on how to become cash flow positive. Building is easy, folks, but balancing the budget is not.