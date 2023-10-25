Super Mario Bros. Wonder voice actors & cast list Here's the full voice cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including the new voice of Mario and Luigi.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brought gaming’s most iconic franchise to a new era in more ways than one. The 2D platform boasts a slew of changes from previous series entries, including the introduction of a new voice actor for Mario and Luigi. Let’s take a look at the full voice cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder voice actors & cast list

Here are the voice actors and their respective roles in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as other projects you may know them from.

Mario - Kevin Afghani

Kevin Afghani plays Mario.

Kevin Afghani makes his debut as the new voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, succeeding Charles Martinet in the role. Afghani’s previous work includes the role of Arnold in Genshin Impact.

Luigi - Kevin Afghani

Kevin Afghani plays Luigi.

Kevin Afghani also takes over the role of Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The role was also previously played by Charles Martinet prior to Afghani’s casting.

Peach - Samantha Kelly

Samantha Kelly plays Peach.

Samantha Kelly returns as Peach in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She previously voiced the princess in Super Mario 3D World, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Mario Party Superstars.

Daisy - Giselle Fernandez

Giselle Fernandez plays Daisy.

Giselle Fernandez plays Daisy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Kevin Afghani isn’t the only actor making his series debut, as this marks Fernandez’ first outing as the beloved Princess Daisy. She previously played Aloy in Genshin Impact.

Bowser - Kenny James

Kenny James plays Bowser.

Kenny James returns to play Bowser in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. He’s voiced the villain in just about every mainline and spin-off game since 2005’s Super Mario Strikers.

Prince Florian - Caitlyn Elizabeth

Caitlyn Elizabeth plays Prince Florian.

Prince Florian is a new character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is played by Caitlyn Elizabeth. Her other video game credits include Calney in Fire Emblem: Engage and Olse in Trinity Trigger.

Nabbit - Dawn M. Bennett

Dawn M. Bennett plays Nabbit.

Dawn M. Bennett voices Nabbit, a playable character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You may know her as Elm from RWBY or Isra from Starfield.

