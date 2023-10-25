New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Super Mario Bros. Wonder voice actors & cast list

Here's the full voice cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including the new voice of Mario and Luigi.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brought gaming’s most iconic franchise to a new era in more ways than one. The 2D platform boasts a slew of changes from previous series entries, including the introduction of a new voice actor for Mario and Luigi. Let’s take a look at the full voice cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder voice actors & cast list

Here are the voice actors and their respective roles in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as other projects you may know them from.

Mario - Kevin Afghani

Side by side images of Elephant Mario and Kevin Afghani.
Kevin Afghani plays Mario.

Kevin Afghani makes his debut as the new voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, succeeding Charles Martinet in the role. Afghani’s previous work includes the role of Arnold in Genshin Impact.

Luigi - Kevin Afghani

Side by side images of Luigi and Kevin Afghani.
Kevin Afghani plays Luigi.

Kevin Afghani also takes over the role of Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The role was also previously played by Charles Martinet prior to Afghani’s casting.

Peach - Samantha Kelly

Side by side images of Princess Peach and Samantha Kelly.
Samantha Kelly plays Peach.

Samantha Kelly returns as Peach in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She previously voiced the princess in Super Mario 3D World, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Mario Party Superstars.

Daisy - Giselle Fernandez

Side by side images of Daisy and Giselle Fernandez.
Giselle Fernandez plays Daisy.

Giselle Fernandez plays Daisy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Kevin Afghani isn’t the only actor making his series debut, as this marks Fernandez’ first outing as the beloved Princess Daisy. She previously played Aloy in Genshin Impact.

Bowser - Kenny James

Side by side images of Bowser and Kenny James.
Kenny James plays Bowser.

Kenny James returns to play Bowser in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. He’s voiced the villain in just about every mainline and spin-off game since 2005’s Super Mario Strikers.

Prince Florian - Caitlyn Elizabeth

Side by side images of Prince Florian and Caitlyn Elizabeth.
Caitlyn Elizabeth plays Prince Florian.

Prince Florian is a new character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is played by Caitlyn Elizabeth. Her other video game credits include Calney in Fire Emblem: Engage and Olse in Trinity Trigger.

Nabbit - Dawn M. Bennett

Side by side images of Nabbit and Dawn M. Bennett.
Dawn M. Bennett plays Nabbit.

Dawn M. Bennett voices Nabbit, a playable character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You may know her as Elm from RWBY or Isra from Starfield.

That’s your voice cast for Super Mario Bros. Wonder! We were massive fans of the game in our Shacknews review, and have more helpful guides on our topic page dedicated to the platformer.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola