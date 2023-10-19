Late Night Army: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launch Day Super Show Extravaganza After over three years off the air, the Late Night Army show returns for a very special episode.

The Late Night Army show returns with the first episode since July 2020. I will be playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder as soon as it launches with some F-Zero 99 races at first. Please take a look.

The show is supposed to start at 11:35 p.m. ET, but I am running behind. Tune in on the Shacknews Twitch channel if you are into that sort of thing.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Hope to see you there!