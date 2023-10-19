New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Late Night Army: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launch Day Super Show Extravaganza

After over three years off the air, the Late Night Army show returns for a very special episode.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

The Late Night Army show returns with the first episode since July 2020. I will be playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder as soon as it launches with some F-Zero 99 races at first. Please take a look.

The show is supposed to start at 11:35 p.m. ET, but I am running behind. Tune in on the Shacknews Twitch channel if you are into that sort of thing.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Hope to see you there!

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

