Twitter (X) will start charging $1 a year for new users

Twitter's new price model will first roll out in New Zealand and the Philippines.
Donovan Erskine
AP
Elon Musk has made a laundry list of changes to Twitter since acquiring it late last year. These changes include alterations to moderation, a rework of the Verification process, and a full rebrand of the platform to X. Musk has been toying with the idea of implementing a subscription service that would see even non-Twitter Blue subs paying to access the social media website and app. Now, Twitter is taking the first step toward this by introducing a $1 annual fee for new Twitter users.

Twitter’s new annual price model was first reported by Fortune Magazine and later confirmed by the social media company in an official announcement.

The white X logo on a black background.

Source: Twitter (X)

Technically, a new user could avoid the annual $1 fee if they’re fine with not having the ability to tweet or retweet other posts. The company states that the intention behind this choice is “to defend against bots and spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of other X users.”

With this being described as a “test,” the assumption is that Twitter may look to bring the new pricing model to other regions depending on its performance in NZ and the Philippines. As we await the next major move at the social media company, bookmark the Twitter topic page here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

