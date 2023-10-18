Twitter (X) will start charging $1 a year for new users Twitter's new price model will first roll out in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Elon Musk has made a laundry list of changes to Twitter since acquiring it late last year. These changes include alterations to moderation, a rework of the Verification process, and a full rebrand of the platform to X. Musk has been toying with the idea of implementing a subscription service that would see even non-Twitter Blue subs paying to access the social media website and app. Now, Twitter is taking the first step toward this by introducing a $1 annual fee for new Twitter users.

Twitter’s new annual price model was first reported by Fortune Magazine and later confirmed by the social media company in an official announcement.



Source: Twitter (X)

Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.

This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver.

Technically, a new user could avoid the annual $1 fee if they’re fine with not having the ability to tweet or retweet other posts. The company states that the intention behind this choice is “to defend against bots and spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of other X users.”

With this being described as a “test,” the assumption is that Twitter may look to bring the new pricing model to other regions depending on its performance in NZ and the Philippines. As we await the next major move at the social media company, bookmark the Twitter topic page here on Shacknews.