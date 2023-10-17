New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Best Black Knight decks - Marvel Snap

Our favorite Discard decks to play with Black Knight in Marvel Snap.
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
1

Marvel Snap’s Bloodstone season brought the addition of Black Knight, a 1-Cost card that when in play, will take the power of the next card you Discard and give it to the 4-Cost Ebony Blade, which is added to your hand. It’s a brand new Discard design, and opens the door for some interesting new synergies. Here are some of our favorite Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap.

Hela Knight

Deck list: Black Knight, Blade, Luke Cage, Armor, Lady Sif, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Taskmaster, Gamora, Hela Giganto, The Infinaut.

Source: Second Dinner/RavenHS
  • Black Knight
  • Blade
  • Luke Cage
  • Armor
  • Lady Sif
  • Ghost Rider
  • Black Cat
  • Taskmaster
  • Gamora
  • Hela
  • Giganto
  • The Infinaut

This deck comes straight from the Black Knight community spotlight video on the official Marvel Snap YouTube channel. This list from RavenHS features Giganto and The Infinaut as high-Power cards that can be discarded for excellent Ebony Blade fodder. The inclusion of Ghost Rider and Taskmaster let you double dip, duplicating that power in a separate lane.

"Moon Knight"

Deck list: Wasp, Black Knight, Blade, Luke Cage, Zabu, Lady Sif, Dracula, Ghost Rider, Moon Girl, America Chavez, Giganto, The Infinaut.

Source: Jeff Hoogland
  • Wasp
  • Black Knight
  • Blade
  • Luke Cage
  • Zabu
  • Lady Sif
  • Dracula
  • Ghost Rider
  • Moon Girl
  • America Chavez
  • Giganto
  • The Infinaut

This deck pairs Black Knight with Moon Girl to double up on the former’s powerful effect. If you double Black Knight himself, you get to fire off his unique ability twice and create two Ebony Blades. If you already have an Ebony Blade in your hand, Moon Girl lets you directly double those cards. The inclusion of Zabu means you could be looking at a turn 6 where you can play two 14+ Power Ebony Blades to snatch victory from your opponent. This deck comes courtesy of content creator Jeff Hoogland.

Black Knight Rider

Deck list: Sunspot, Nebula, Black Knight, Blade, Zabu, Armor, Lady Sif, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Apocalypse, Magneto, The Infinaut.
  • Sunspot
  • Nebula
  • Black Knight
  • Blade
  • Zabu
  • Armor
  • Lady Sif
  • Ghost Rider
  • Black Cat
  • Apocalypse
  • Magneto
  • The Infinaut

This standard Black Knight deck features multiple cards that’ll make sure you’re getting a good bang for your buck in terms of Ebony Blade Power output. The inclusion of Blade and Lady Sif allow you to have more control over the cards being discarded, and Armor will save those Ebony Blades from being Shang-Chi’d should you be able to play them out early.

Those are a few Black Knight decks that we really enjoy in Marvel Snap. Stick with us for more guides and news on Second Dinner’s card battler.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

