New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Epic Games lays off half of Bandcamp staff prior to sale

Remaining Bandcamp employees plan to form a union under new ownership.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Last month it was announced that Fortnite creator Epic Games would be laying off nearly 900 employees, representing 16 percent of its total staff. These layoffs included members of the Fortnite team, as well as other departments within the company. Epic Games also announced that it would be selling Bandcamp, the music distribution platform that it just acquired last year. However, Bandcamp isn’t leaving the Epic Games empire unscathed, as the company is laying off half of Bandcamp staff prior to the sale.

The news of layoffs at Bandcamp came from employees themselves on social media. JJ Skolnik shared that not only had they been laid off from Bandcamp, but half of the entire company had been laid off as well. They also revealed that it’s been a strange couple of weeks since the previous Epic Games layoffs, as they were in a “limbo” where they weren’t sure whether or not they’d be able to keep their job. Skolnik also confirms that only three employees remain on Bandcamp’s writing team.

The Epic Games and Bandcamp logos.

Source: Epic Games

Epic Games acquired Bandcamp just last year, only to purge half of its employees and sell it to Songtradr a year later. Having gone through the unfortunate experience, Bandcamp workers are unionizing to provide better rights for themselves and future employees moving forward. The group says that it has gathered 10,000 signatures demanding that Songrtradr recognize the union.

With half of Bandcamp’s employees unexpectedly losing their jobs, Shacknews wishes them the best moving forward. It’s unfortunately just the latest round of mass layoffs in the tech space this year. We’ll continue to follow the latest developments at Epic Games and Bandcamp.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola