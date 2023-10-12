Cyberpunk 2077 used AI to replicate the voice of a deceased voice actor CD Projekt RED received permission from the late voice actor's family.

Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to complete a full redemption arc with the release of its massive 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC, addressing the game’s myriad flaws and launch issues while expanding the content offering. This new batch of content also included additional voice work from the game’s cast, including an actor who is no longer with us. CD Projekt RED used AI to recreate the voice of Miłogost Reczek for its new Cyberpunk 2077 after consulting the late actor’s family.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier, who received an official statement from CD Projekt RED on the matter. “We didn’t like this approach,” CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed said in a statement provided to the outlet. He went on to say that Reczek “was one of the best Polish voice talents” and his performance in the game “was stellar.”



Source: CD Projekt RED

Reczek passed away in 2021, shortly after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020. The Polish voice actor played the role of Viktor Vektor in the sci-fi RPG. The report states that CD Projekt RED considered bringing in a new voice actor to completely replace Reczek in the game and provide the newly added dialogue in Phantom Liberty, but ultimately decided against it. Instead, the studio spoke with Reczek’s sons, who were “very supportive.”

It’s unclear if Reczek’s family received compensation for the AI recreation of their loved one’s voice. It’s a fascinating wrinkle in the conversation around the use of artificial intelligence in film and games. As artificial intelligence continues to be utilized in tech and gaming, we’ll continue to cover the most significant stories.