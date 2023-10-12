Marvel Snap October 12, 2023 OTA update nerfs Alioth and Shuri Second Dinner has issued balances to various cards in the latest Marvel Snap OTA update.

Marvel Snap got a proper patch last week to kick off its latest season, but Second Dinner is back for its regularly scheduled OTA update. The studio has once again made balances to cards that are over and underperforming, specifically targeting FILL. Let’s check out the October 12 OTA update patch notes for Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap October 12, 2023 OTA update patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

Second Dinner shared the following notes for Marvel Snap’s October 12 OTA update on its website.

Card changes

Forge

[Old] 2/1 - On Reveal: Give the next card you play +3 Power.

[New] 1/1 - On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.

Alioth

[Old] 6/5 - On Reveal: Destroy ALL enemy cards played here this turn. (including unrevealed cards)

[Change] 6/5 -> 6/3

Shuri

[Old] 4/2 - On Reveal: If you play your next card at this location, double its power.

[Change] - 4/2 -> 4/1

Widow's Bite (Black Widow)

[Old] 0/0 - While this is in your hand, you can't draw cards.

[Change] 0/-1

Tiger Spirit (White Spirit)

[Old] 5/7

[Change] 5/7 -> 5/8

Those are the full patch notes for Marvel Snap’s October 12, 2023 OTA update. Stick with Shacknews for everything in the world of Marvel Snap.