Shack Chat: What game franchise would you like to see made into a LEGO toy set?

Whether you first discovered LEGO as a kid or later in life, it seems that everyone experiences the joy of LEGO. With more video games being represented in the building block toy, we had a think about what other franchises we’d love to see turned into a unique LEGO set.

Question: What game franchise would you like to see made into a LEGO toy set?

Kingdom Hearts - Ozzie Mejia, Senior LEGO Builder



Source: Square Enix

Man, if I had a nickel for every time I typed, "This is kind of a cheat, but…"

I say it's a cheat because lord knows there's a lot of LEGO Disney out there. This isn't LEGO Disney, though, at least not in the most technical sense. I'm talking about bringing out those Sora, Riku, and Kairi minifigs. I'm talking about building a giant LEGO Keyblade, which I would promptly shatter when I accidentally swing it too hard. I mean building my own LEGO Gummi Ship.

Plus, as much as I'd love to build the Disney landscapes, some of Kingdom Hearts' most imaginative worlds are the ones original to the series. I want to build a Traverse Town, a Twilight Town, and of course, I want to build The World That Never Was. There's a lot more material here than one might expect and I want to explore as much of it as LEGO will allow me to.

Spyro the Dragon - TJ Denzer, Wants to build cool dragons out of LEGO



Source: Activision

When I think about what I want out of a LEGO set, I want color, variety, and fun designs. I feel like the Spyro the Dragon series has a lot of that. A lot of the elder dragons you’d come across in that game were really fun. There was also a lot of dragon architecture, magic relics, and all sorts of other things related to them. I think that’d make for a bunch of fun sets. I almost went with Crash Bandicoot for similar reasons… but I just think dragons are a bit cooler.

F-Zero - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

F-Zero fans may already be creating their own awesome LEGO recreations of the Blue Falcon and Fire Stingray vehicles, but a properly licensed F-Zero line of LEGO products would be amazing to see. The LEGO Technic brand of race cars could be a perfect combination with the futuristic racers of the F-Zero universe. Get on it, Nintendo!

The Elder Scrolls - Sam Chandler, The Listener

The Elder Scrolls franchise is such a rich and dense universe that you could create just about anything in LEGO and it would look great. Give me a massive build of the Imperial City. How about the purple-tinged buildings of Cheydinhal? Alternatively, fans of Skyrim would no doubt relish the opportunity to construct a massive Whiterun or an Alduin!

There’s not just the stuff you get to see and play, either. The LEGO Group could dig into the in-game lore and books, creating sets based on the fictional stories within the fictional universe. I’d love to have a scene from Palla to build.

Dragon Quest - Donovan Erskine, Zenithian



Source: Square Enix

The Dragon Quest franchise is rich with beautifully-designed characters that’d make for awesome LEGO figures. All of the heroes have such distinct looks, it’d be fun to mix and match their parts and outfits on each other. The series also has some excellent locations that would serve as fun LEGO sets to build and display. Zenithia? The Celestians’ Observatory? There’s a lot of potential there.

The Legend of Zelda - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host, Hyrule piece-by-piece



Source: Nintendo

I would have to go with the Legend of Zelda franchise as something I would love to see in LEGO form. We have gotten pretty much everything else in LEGO so why not Zelda? If Nintendo isn’t going to give the Legend of Zelda the movie treatment then LEGO could be the next best thing.

It would be cool to see dungeon playsets with different weapons, with different games featuring different parts. It would be cool if they made a LEGO Link that could interact with different parts and have different songs played. You could open a chest and have the iconic song play or you could find an ocarina and have that song play. It would be interesting to see what LEGO did with the Legend of Zelda!

There you have it. These are the franchises we’d love to see The LEGO Group turn into complete LEGO sets. What video game do you hope gets its own LEGO creation next?