Where to find the 89.7 Growl FM party - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out where to join the 89.7 Growl FM party and vote for your favorite track in Cyberpunk 2077.

Growl FM is a community radio station that was added to Cyberpunk 2077 with the arrival of Update 2.0. The station features music from the winners of a contest held by CD Projekt RED. Sasha Grey is the voice behind Ash, the station's charismatic Mox DJ who broadcasts out of a van somewhere in Dogtown. Alongside tuning to 89.7 Growl FM on the in-game radio, players can listen to the station's tracks and vote for their favorite song at an outdoor party found in Pacifica. Voting for a track also unlocks a new collectible to be displayed in V's main apartment. This guide will explain where to go to experience the Growl FM radio party firsthand in Cyberpunk 2077.

89.7 Growl FM party location

The Growl FM radio station party can be found just outside of Batty’s Hotel in Pacifica. Starting from the Batty’s Hotel fast travel terminal, approach the entrance to the hotel, but stop short of entering the building. Instead, hang a right and walk up the street until you reach the blockade in the road.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Turn left to face the oceanfront and look over the railing at the open area below. Here, you should see a gathering of people in front of a pair of 89.7 Growl FM radio vans, along with several tables with various albums displayed. You’ve stumbled upon a Growl FM party! If you don’t see any sign of a gathering, it may be too early in the day. Come back to the area again in the evening and the party should be there. If you plan on skipping time, make sure to fully leave the area first to allow for a proper reset.



Source: CD Projekt RED

On the tables are the albums of every song available on Growl FM, with shards containing additional details about the artists behind each track. Take a seat over on the couch to listen to each song, then return to the display tables to vote for your favorite track by scanning your hand on the tablet. Once you cast your vote, your album of choice will become displayed as a collectible on the wall of your apartment in Little China, so make sure to pick an album you like the look of.

The 89.7 Growl FM party in Pacifica offers an elegant way for players to get acquainted with the station’s eclectic tunes while highlighting artists from the community. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide to discover more hidden features throughout Night City.