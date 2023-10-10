New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
Fortnitemares 2023 adds Michael Myers and Jack Skellington Outfits

Fortnite is adding a couple of Halloween legends for its latest spooky event.
Fortnitemares is the annual Halloween event in Fortnite, bringing spooky changes to the map, weapons, and cosmetics. Epic Games typically releases a batch of new skins to coincide with Fortnitemares, featuring original designs and collaborations with other properties in the horror space. This year is no different, and the Fortnitemares 2023 line-up has been revealed. Michael Myers and Jack Skellington are coming to Fortnite as part of this year’s Fortnitemares event.

We got our confirmation and first look at the new Fortnitemares skins in an official blog post and trailer. Hailing from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington is bringing his antics to Battle Royale Island. His alternate style is his Santa outfit, and the full set includes a Zero Back Bling, Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, and Jack's Sled Glider.

Fortnite is also adding Michael Myers, the icon of Halloween himself. Originally debuting in John Carpenter’s Halloween, this particular Outfit looks inspired by the most recent trilogy of Halloween movies. Michael has a knife Pickaxe, a stabbed jack-o-lantern Back Bling, and an emote that lets him play the iconic Halloween theme.

Fortnitemares 2023 will also add Alan Wake, just in time for the release of Alan Wake 2 later this month. Fans will also discover a batch of original Outfits in Seth, Bogstick, Phantom Meowscles, and Festival Phaedra. Epic Games is also spicing up the loot pool with the addition of the Wood Stake Shotgun, Thorne’s Vampiric Blade, Pumpkin Launcher, and Witch Broom. The Sanguine Sweets have been unvaulted, offering various in-game bonuses. Fortnitemares will run until November 3, 2023.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

