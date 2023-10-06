Where is Xur on October 6, 2023, in Destiny 2? Here's where you can find Xur, the Agent of the Nine.

Greetings, Guardians, and welcome to another end-of-the-week visit from Xur, the Agent of the Nine. Each Friday, Xur shows up in Destiny 2 with a backpack full of Exotic and Legendary goodies for you. This week is no different, so let’s find the one with tentacles protruding from his face.

Xur’s location

Xur is located in the Tower Hanger. When you arrive in the Hangar, turn left and you'll find him up some stairs near the edge of the map.

That's it, you've now figured out where Xur is. Now, get out there and make life miserable for the Traveler's enemies with your new goodies.