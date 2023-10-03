Best Elsa Bloodstone decks - Marvel Snap Here are our favorite Elsa Bloodstone decks to play in Marvel Snap.

Elsa Bloodstone has arrived in Marvel Snap as the October 2023 Season Pass card. With an ability that gives +3 Power to cards that fill a location, there’s a lot of flexibility in what she can do. Let’s give a nod to some of the best Elsa Bloodstone decks that we’re seeing in Marvel Snap.

Those are our favorite Elsa Bloodstone decks to play in Marvel Snap. As the metagame grows and evolves, the best Elsa Bloodstone decks may change with it. For more Marvel Snap deck guides and news, Shacknews has what you need to know.

Moon Elsa

Wasp

Kitty Pryde

Nightcrawler

Angela

Elsa Bloodstone

Luke Cage

Jeff

Mobius M. Mobius

Shadow King

Mysterio

Moon Girl

America Chavez

This deck takes easy advantage of cards that make good use of Elsa Bloodstone’s ability. Cards like Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler, and Jeff can also receive her Power boost and then open a slot back up in a lane for another card to come through and receive it as well. Mobius and Luke Cage will keep you safe and sound from popular tech cards, and Moon Girl will enable you to double up on your Elsas. It’s one that we saw creator Jeff Hoogland cook up and have been enjoying ourselves.

Hit-Stone



Source: Untapped.gg

Wasp

Yellowjacket

Kitty Pryde

Angela

Elsa Bloodstone

Luke Cage

Mobius M. Mobius

Mysterio

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Thor

Jane Foster The Mighty Thor

The most popular Elsa Bloodstone deck on Untapped.gg marries the Thor and Hit-Monkey archetypes, with a little Elsa flavor mixed in. Costless cards like Wasp, Yellowjacket, and Mjolnir will not only make it easier to fill lanes for Elsa, but also maximize Hit-Monkey’s performance. Thor and Jane Foster have standard synergy, which also complements the other packages featured.

Elsa Patriot

Wasp

The Hood

Bast

Squirrel Girl

Elsa Bloodstone

Mobius M. Mobius

Mysterio

Mystique

Patriot

Dazzler

Blue Marvel

Valkyrie

Patriot has been a consistent performer in Marvel Snap and shows some decent synergy with Patriot. Mysterio is a card that benefits beautifully from both archetypes, and Dazzler is a perfect match with Elsa’s ability. Valkyrie can be a solid boost for the weaker powered cards here, often swinging a match on the final turn of the game.

