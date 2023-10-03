Best Elsa Bloodstone decks - Marvel Snap
Here are our favorite Elsa Bloodstone decks to play in Marvel Snap.
Elsa Bloodstone has arrived in Marvel Snap as the October 2023 Season Pass card. With an ability that gives +3 Power to cards that fill a location, there’s a lot of flexibility in what she can do. Let’s give a nod to some of the best Elsa Bloodstone decks that we’re seeing in Marvel Snap.
Moon Elsa
- Wasp
- Kitty Pryde
- Nightcrawler
- Angela
- Elsa Bloodstone
- Luke Cage
- Jeff
- Mobius M. Mobius
- Shadow King
- Mysterio
- Moon Girl
- America Chavez
This deck takes easy advantage of cards that make good use of Elsa Bloodstone’s ability. Cards like Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler, and Jeff can also receive her Power boost and then open a slot back up in a lane for another card to come through and receive it as well. Mobius and Luke Cage will keep you safe and sound from popular tech cards, and Moon Girl will enable you to double up on your Elsas. It’s one that we saw creator Jeff Hoogland cook up and have been enjoying ourselves.
Hit-Stone
- Wasp
- Yellowjacket
- Kitty Pryde
- Angela
- Elsa Bloodstone
- Luke Cage
- Mobius M. Mobius
- Mysterio
- Bishop
- Hit-Monkey
- Thor
- Jane Foster The Mighty Thor
The most popular Elsa Bloodstone deck on Untapped.gg marries the Thor and Hit-Monkey archetypes, with a little Elsa flavor mixed in. Costless cards like Wasp, Yellowjacket, and Mjolnir will not only make it easier to fill lanes for Elsa, but also maximize Hit-Monkey’s performance. Thor and Jane Foster have standard synergy, which also complements the other packages featured.
Elsa Patriot
- Wasp
- The Hood
- Bast
- Squirrel Girl
- Elsa Bloodstone
- Mobius M. Mobius
- Mysterio
- Mystique
- Patriot
- Dazzler
- Blue Marvel
- Valkyrie
Patriot has been a consistent performer in Marvel Snap and shows some decent synergy with Patriot. Mysterio is a card that benefits beautifully from both archetypes, and Dazzler is a perfect match with Elsa’s ability. Valkyrie can be a solid boost for the weaker powered cards here, often swinging a match on the final turn of the game.
Those are a few of our favorite Elsa Bloodstone decks in Marvel Snap. For more Marvel Snap content, Shacknews has you covered.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Best Elsa Bloodstone decks - Marvel Snap