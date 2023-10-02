Mortal Kombat 1 October 2, 2023 update patch notes NetherRealm has addressed bugs and made balance tweaks in the October 2 patch for Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm has released the newest patch for Mortal Kombat 1. Originally planned for last week, the update is rolling out now to Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. It features bug fixes as well as some balance tweaks for several characters on the roster.

Mortal Kombat 1 October 2, 2023 update patch notes



Source: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm shared the following patch notes for today’s Mortal Kombat 1 update on the game’s website.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop

Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves

Ashrah

God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried Baraka

(Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried General Shao

Power Strike can now be high parried Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried Johnny Cage

Ball Buster can now be high parried Rising Star can now be high parried Shadow Kick can now be high parried Kenshi

Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried Kung Lao

Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried Li Mei

(Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried Nitara

Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried Raiden

Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried Rain

Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried Geyser can no longer be high parried Reptile

Death Roll can no longer be high parried Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried Scorpion

Twisted Kyo can now be high parried Shang Tsung

Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried Sindel

Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried Sub-Zero

Ice Slide can no longer be high parried Tanya

Drill Kick can now be high parried

Those are the full list of patch notes in today's Mortal Kombat 1 update.