How to double jump and charge jump - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out how to upgrade your character to reach higher heights and greater distances in Night City.

There is a ton of verticality to Night City, from its towering buildings to its layered streets. Double-jumping and charge-jumping comes in handy when trying to get to all those hard-to-reach places. Players looking for added mobility have the option to upgrade their jump with these enhancements. Follow this guide to learn how to grant V the ability to double jump and charge jump in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to double jump and charge jump

Being able to double jump or charge jump is as easy as swapping out your chrome, provided you have the cash. Both of these abilities are cybernetic implants that players can apply to their character. To get these implants, start by making your way to the nearest Ripperdoc. With the advent of Update 2.0, you should now be able to find similar stock across Ripperdocs.



Interact with the Ripperdoc and select the dialogue option to swap out your implants. Select the Legs section of the Cyberware menu to view their stock. These are the implants you want to look for:

Reinforced Tendons : Grants the ability to perform a double jump.

: Grants the ability to perform a double jump. Fortified Ankles: Allows you to charge jumps for greater distance.

Each of these Cyberware upgrades can be quite pricey depending on the tier being offered–the Tier 5 Reinforced Tendons cost upwards of $67,000 Eurodollars for us–so be sure to come with extra Eddies to spend. You can only apply one Cyberware item in the Legs slot, so we recommend the Reinforced Tendons to get the double jump if you have the funds.