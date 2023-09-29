New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to double jump and charge jump - Cyberpunk 2077

Find out how to upgrade your character to reach higher heights and greater distances in Night City.
Larryn Bell
CD Projekt RED
1

There is a ton of verticality to Night City, from its towering buildings to its layered streets. Double-jumping and charge-jumping comes in handy when trying to get to all those hard-to-reach places. Players looking for added mobility have the option to upgrade their jump with these enhancements. Follow this guide to learn how to grant V the ability to double jump and charge jump in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to double jump and charge jump

Being able to double jump or charge jump is as easy as swapping out your chrome, provided you have the cash. Both of these abilities are cybernetic implants that players can apply to their character. To get these implants, start by making your way to the nearest Ripperdoc. With the advent of Update 2.0, you should now be able to find similar stock across Ripperdocs.

An image of Reinforced Tendons in the Cyberware menu.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Interact with the Ripperdoc and select the dialogue option to swap out your implants. Select the Legs section of the Cyberware menu to view their stock. These are the implants you want to look for:

  • Reinforced Tendons: Grants the ability to perform a double jump.
  • Fortified Ankles: Allows you to charge jumps for greater distance.

Each of these Cyberware upgrades can be quite pricey depending on the tier being offered–the Tier 5 Reinforced Tendons cost upwards of $67,000 Eurodollars for us–so be sure to come with extra Eddies to spend. You can only apply one Cyberware item in the Legs slot, so we recommend the Reinforced Tendons to get the double jump if you have the funds. For more gameplay tips and tutorials, be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide.

Contributing Editor
Larryn is a freelance contributor who creates video game guides and reviews for Shacknews and has more than a decade of experience covering games across various outlets. When she's not gaming, Larryn can often be found watering houseplants, playing D&D, or teaching her cats new tricks.

