How to get Trauma Drama rewards - Cyberpunk 2077 Reach the top of the leaderboard in Trauma Drama to get a new outfit and apartment accessory.

Among the array of side content added with Update 2.0 is a new arcade mini-game called Trauma Drama that players can find throughout Night City. Trauma Drama is a retro side-scroller composed of several stages. Playing the game and beating the high score can net you some nifty Trauma Team gear, making Trauma Drama more than just a fun way to pass time. This guide will go over where to play Trauma Drama and how to claim your rewards upon reaching the top of the leaderboard.

How to get Trauma Drama rewards

One of the rewards for beating the high score in Trauma Drama is a full-body Trauma Team uniform.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Trauma Drama puts players in the role of a Trauma Team worker tasked with saving clients and gunning down enemies, while racking up points in the process. Players who beat the high score can obtain a Trauma Team uniform outfit and a miniature Trauma Team AV that can be displayed V’s apartment. You will need to beat the high score of 443,000 points and complete the instructions from the Trauma Team in order to get these rewards. Here is the gist of what you will have to do:

Find a Trauma Drama arcade cabinet. Play Trauma Drama and beat the high score. Read the text message from Macroware. Access the Trauma Team netpage. Complete the application. Collect your prize.

Find and play Trauma Drama



Source: CD Projekt RED

Trauma Drama can be found in multiple locations throughout Night City. The easiest one to find is in the EL Coyote Cojo bar in The Glen, Heywood. Travel to the El Coyote Cojo fast travel terminal. From the terminal, go straight across the road and look for the bar up ahead on the right. Trauma Drama will be among several arcade cabinets to the left of the bar when you enter. Another place to find Trauma Drama is at the netrunner shop in Kabuki Market, located in Watson.



Source: CD Projekt RED

The high score you have to beat is 443,000, which is no simple task. However, the community has found an easy work-around that involves shooting an endless stream of enemies that fall from a helicopter during the third stage. Play through to Stage 1-3 and keep fighting until there is one helicopter hovering off to the left. Rather than shooting the heli down, stand over on the platform on the right and continue shooting any enemies that drop from the helicopter. The enemies will spawn infinitely, so you can just keep killing them until you get past the high score. This method can be quite time consuming, but it is an option for players who are struggling to achieve the high score and don't mind cheesing their way to victory.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Apply for Trauma Team

Once you have gotten V to the top of the Trauma Drama leaderboard, you will receive a text from Macroware prompting you to apply for an unpaid Trauma Team internship, kicking off the Career Opportunities side job. Press and hold T to read the text message from Macroware.



Source: CD Projekt RED

After reading the text, head to a computer to access the Trauma Team netpage. You should be able to access a computer at any of V's apartments. However, if the Trauma Team icon does not appear on the computer in your main apartment, try the computer in another apartment instead.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Select the Trauma Team International icon and press Next to sign in. Select We Want You! and scroll to the bottom of the page. Press Apply today! to submit your application and your data will begin to upload.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Collect your reward



Source: CD Projekt RED

After applying, you will be prompted to go to the MedCenter to collect your reward. The closest fast travel terminal is Metro: Med Center in Little China, Watson. This fast travel point places you just outside the MedCenter building.



Source: CD Projekt RED

From the terminal, head out to the main street and immediately turn left. Continue walking up the sidewalk until you spot two Trauma Team employees standing beside a table with a box containing your consolation prize. Scan your hand on the tablet to unlock the box and claim your rewards.

Activate the mini AV and watch it fly!

Source: CD Projekt RED

The box contains a full-body Trauma Team uniform, along with a miniature Trauma Team AV that can be displayed in V’s apartment and will fly around when activated. Although you were not able to join the elite ranks of Trauma Team, you can at least look the part with your new duds. For more Cyberpunk 2077 tips and tutorials, head over to our strategy guide.