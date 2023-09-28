Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors & cast list Here's the cast of voice actors and their respective roles in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most cinematic games of the modern era, despite the complete absence of pre-rendered cutscenes. The game boasts an impressive cast of actors with prolific careers in games and other acting mediums. If you’d like to know who the voice is behind the RPG’s most memorable characters, we’ve got the full cast list for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors & cast list



Here are the actors that appear in Cyberpunk 2077 and other projects you may recognize them from.

V (Male) - Gavin Drea

Gavin Drea plays the role of Male V in Cyberpunk 2077. He also appeared in the shows Daisy Jones & The Six as well as Vikings: Valhalla.

V (Female) - Cherami Leigh

Female V is played by Cherami Leigh. She also plays Manon in Street Fighter 6.

Johnny Silverhand - Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. His film credits include The Matrix, Speed, and the John Wick films.

Jackie Welles - Jason Hightower

Jackie Welles is voiced by Jason Hightower. You may remember him as Dante in As Dusk Falls.

Judy Alvarez - Carla Tassara

Carla Tessara plays Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077. She also appeared in Remnant 2 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Panam Palmer - Emily Woo Zeller

Emily Woo Zeller plays Panam Palmer. She also provides the voice for some Freestar Security voices in Starfield.

Solomon Reed - Idris Elba

Idris Elba plays Solomon, a character introduced in the Phantom Liberty DLC. Elba’s lengthy filmography includes The Wire, the Thor films, and Zootopia.

Songbird - Minji Chang

Minji Chang plays Songbird, another character introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion. She also appeared in Three Dates to Forever and Lisa Mania.

River Ward - Robbie Daymond

River Ward is voiced by Robbie Daymond. He also appears in Halo Infinite and Hi-Fi Rush.

Goro Takemura - Rome Kanda

Takemura is played by Rome Kanda. He also played Mako in Cobra Kai.

Hanako Arasaka - Alpha Takahashi

Alpha Takahashi plays Hanako Arasaka. She was also in Starfield and Ghost of Tsushima.

Additional voice actors

Kerry Eurodyne - Matthew Yang King

Rogue Amendiares - Jane Perry

Mitch Anderson - Martin McDougall

Saul Bright - Diarmaid Murtagh

Alt Cunningham - Alix Wilton Regan

Anders Hellman - Alec Newman

Delamain - Samuel Barnett

Misty Olszewski - Eric Lindbeck

That’s your cast of voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the voices that bring your favorite characters to life, Shacknews has a comprehensive library of voice casts from various video games.