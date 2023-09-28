New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors & cast list

Here's the cast of voice actors and their respective roles in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most cinematic games of the modern era, despite the complete absence of pre-rendered cutscenes. The game boasts an impressive cast of actors with prolific careers in games and other acting mediums. If you’d like to know who the voice is behind the RPG’s most memorable characters, we’ve got the full cast list for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors & cast list

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Here are the actors that appear in Cyberpunk 2077 and other projects you may recognize them from.

V (Male) - Gavin Drea

Side by side images of Male V and Gavin Drea.
Male V is played by Gavin Drea.

Gavin Drea plays the role of Male V in Cyberpunk 2077. He also appeared in the shows Daisy Jones & The Six as well as Vikings: Valhalla.

V (Female) - Cherami Leigh

Side by side images of V and Cherami Leigh
Female Leigh is played by Cherami Leigh.

Female V is played by Cherami Leigh. She also plays Manon in Street Fighter 6.

Johnny Silverhand - Keanu Reeves

Side by side images of Johnny Silverhand and Keanu Reeves
Johnny Silverhand is played by Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. His film credits include The Matrix, Speed, and the John Wick films.

Jackie Welles - Jason Hightower

Side by side images of Jackie Welles and Jason Hightower.
Jackie Welles is played by Jason Hightower.

Jackie Welles is voiced by Jason Hightower. You may remember him as Dante in As Dusk Falls.

Judy Alvarez - Carla Tassara

Side by side images of Judy and Carla Tassara.
Judy Alvarez is played by Carla Tassara.

Carla Tessara plays Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077. She also appeared in Remnant 2 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Panam Palmer - Emily Woo Zeller

Side by side images of Panam and Emily Woo Zeller.
Panam Palmer is played by Emily Woo Zeller.

Emily Woo Zeller plays Panam Palmer. She also provides the voice for some Freestar Security voices in Starfield.

Solomon Reed - Idris Elba

Side by side images of Solomon Reed and Idris Elba.
Solomon Reed is played by Idris Elba.

Idris Elba plays Solomon, a character introduced in the Phantom Liberty DLC. Elba’s lengthy filmography includes The Wire, the Thor films, and Zootopia.

Songbird - Minji Chang

Side by side images of Songbird and Minji Chang.
Songbird is played by Minji Chang.

Minji Chang plays Songbird, another character introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion. She also appeared in Three Dates to Forever and Lisa Mania.

River Ward - Robbie Daymond

Side by side images of River and Robbie Daymond.
River Ward is played by Robbie Daymond.

River Ward is voiced by Robbie Daymond. He also appears in Halo Infinite and Hi-Fi Rush.

Goro Takemura - Rome Kanda

Side by side images of Goro Takemura and Rome Kanda.
Goro Takemura is played by Rome Kanda.

Takemura is played by Rome Kanda. He also played Mako in Cobra Kai.

Hanako Arasaka - Alpha Takahashi

Side by side images of Hanako Arasaka and Alpha Takahashi.
Hanako Arasaka is played by Alpha Takahashi.

Alpha Takahashi plays Hanako Arasaka. She was also in Starfield and Ghost of Tsushima.

Additional voice actors

  • Kerry Eurodyne - Matthew Yang King
  • Rogue Amendiares - Jane Perry
  • Mitch Anderson - Martin McDougall
  • Saul Bright - Diarmaid Murtagh
  • Alt Cunningham - Alix Wilton Regan
  • Anders Hellman - Alec Newman
  • Delamain - Samuel Barnett
  • Misty Olszewski - Eric Lindbeck

That’s your cast of voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the voices that bring your favorite characters to life, Shacknews has a comprehensive library of voice casts from various video games.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

