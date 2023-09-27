Where to send Jackie Welles - Cyberpunk 2077 You've got a decision to make, and there are a few reasons you don't want to mess this up.

One of the biggest downers in Cyberpunk 2077 is the fate of Jackie Welles, V’s bestie through the first several hours of the game. For those of us with hearts, tears were shed in the back of that car, but decisions need to be made regardless of our emotional state. In this guide, I’ll explain where you should send Jackie. There will of course be spoilers, but if you found this guide via Google, you’re likely already in the know.

Where to send Jackie’s body

Sending Jackie Welles' body to his family feels good and leads to some great loot.

The only place a reasonable human being would send Jackie Welles’ body in Cyberpunk 2077 is to his family. You’ll have four options, which are as follows:

Nowhere. Wait for me here.

Take him home, to his family .

. Take him to Vik Vektor’s clinic.

Just… give me a minute.

This decision takes place during The Heist where Jackie and V try to steal the Relic. After escaping the hotel and getting into the Delamain cab, Jackie succumbs to his wounds. Delamain offers to dispose of Jackie’s body for free, at which point the player is presented with the above four options. In fact, players can also choose the top option (Nowhere. Wait for me here.) and get the same result as sending Jackie to his family.

By sending Jackie home to his family, a quest called Heroes will be triggered. While I’m not going to spoil that in case you aren’t there yet, it does give players a chance to say their goodbyes, and collect some great gear, including Jackie’s ARCH motorcycle and La Chingona Dorada Iconic Pistols. Sending Jackie home to his family also means you’re a good person, so there’s that to factor in as well.

Now that you know where to send Jackie Welles’ body after The Heist, be sure to visit our Cyberpunk 2077 Strategy Guide for more help with the biggest decisions you’ll make in Night City.