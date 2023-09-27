How to get a cat - Cyberpunk 2077 Getting Nibbles to live in V's apartment in Cyberpunk 2077 is easier than you think.

The Cyberpunk 2077 resurgence has hit its peak with the 2.0 update and the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC. With so many players getting reacquainted with Night City, it stands to reason that they’ll want some company on their journey. If you’re a cat person, you’re in luck, because I’m going to show you how to easily get yourself a pet cat named Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get a cat

Players can purchase Cat Food from a food vendor in Kabuki, Watson.

To get the pet cat named Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll first need to get yourself some Cat Food, and then feed Nibbles just outside of V’s original apartment in the Megabuilding H10. This is the apartment located in the Little China section of Watson. If you exit V’s apartment and turn left, then follow the hallway as it turns right, you’ll find a readable in a trash can called “Feed teh cat.” Read it, then look at the empty bowl on the ground and fill it with Cat Food. Once you’ve done that, leave the H10 Megabuilding or fast travel away. I skipped time for 36 hours, then returned. When you visit the spot where you fed the cat, Nibbles will be there eating. Pick Nibbles up and you’ll be taken back to V’s apartment with your new pet cat.

The most difficult part of this process for most people will be finding Cat food in Cyberpunk 2077. One spot where you’re sure to have success is in the Kabuki area of Watson. This is north of V’s apartment found in the Megabuilding H10. There’s a roundabout there with some vendors in the middle. Head down to the lower level and look for a food vendor called “KNJ’s” and talk to the employee inside. You’ll be able to buy Cat Food from him to feed Nibbles with.

Now that you know how to get the cat Nibbles, be sure to visit our Cyberpunk 2077 Strategy Guide. We’ve been hard at work tracking down all the cool things that you’ll want to add to your arsenal for your adventures in Night City.