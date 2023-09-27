Meta Quest 3 release date Here's when the Meta Quest 3 will hit shelves.

Earlier this year, the Mea Quest 3 was announced as the latest headset in Meta’s line of VR devices. With an emphasis on mixed reality, the Meta Quest 3 was heavily showcased during the Meta Quest 3 opening keynote. While the game was originally given a tentative fall 2023 release window, we now know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 release date

The Meta Quest 3 will be released on October 10, 2023. Meta announced the release date during the Meta Connect 2023 keynote. The HMD will start at $499 USD and are available for pre-order today.

During the keynote, we also got a better idea of what advances the Meta Quest 3 will be bringing to the VR and AR space. This includes the ability to control the headset using the controllers or your hands. The gameplay demo showed off how the Quest 3 will marry physical and digital worlds. In the upcoming Stranger Things VR game, portals to the Upside Down can open up in the room around you.

Meta also revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will come to Quest 3. Players can project a digital screen in front of them and use an Xbox controller to play games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and more. Players will also be able to enjoy Asgard’s Wrath 2, which will be available at no additional charge for people who buy a Quest 3. The Xtadium application will let players sit courtside at basketball games through NBA League Pass.

As for what’s under the hood, Meta Quest 3 is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Gen 2 Qualcomm processor. With the Meta Quest 3 right around the corner, stay tuned for more details about the new mixed reality device.