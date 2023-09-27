New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Meta Quest 3 release date

Here's when the Meta Quest 3 will hit shelves.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

Earlier this year, the Mea Quest 3 was announced as the latest headset in Meta’s line of VR devices. With an emphasis on mixed reality, the Meta Quest 3 was heavily showcased during the Meta Quest 3 opening keynote. While the game was originally given a tentative fall 2023 release window, we now know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 release date

The Meta Quest 3 with the $499 price point and October 10 release date in text.

The Meta Quest 3 will be released on October 10, 2023. Meta announced the release date during the Meta Connect 2023 keynote. The HMD will start at $499 USD and are available for pre-order today.

During the keynote, we also got a better idea of what advances the Meta Quest 3 will be bringing to the VR and AR space. This includes the ability to control the headset using the controllers or your hands. The gameplay demo showed off how the Quest 3 will marry physical and digital worlds. In the upcoming Stranger Things VR game, portals to the Upside Down can open up in the room around you.

Meta also revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will come to Quest 3. Players can project a digital screen in front of them and use an Xbox controller to play games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and more. Players will also be able to enjoy Asgard’s Wrath 2, which will be available at no additional charge for people who buy a Quest 3. The Xtadium application will let players sit courtside at basketball games through NBA League Pass.

As for what’s under the hood, Meta Quest 3 is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Gen 2 Qualcomm processor. With the Meta Quest 3 right around the corner, stay tuned for more details about the new mixed reality device.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola