How to get the Rayfield Caliburn for free - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out where to obtain one of the fastest cars in the game for the low, low price of free.

Known for its impressive horsepower and smooth handling, the Rayfield Caliburn is one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s also one of the most expensive, but that’s no matter, because there is a way to get the Rayfield Caliburn car for free, a method that is still available following Update 2.0. This guide will explain what to do and where to go to find the Rayfield Caliburn and add it to your vehicle list for free.

Rayfield Caliburn location



To get the Rayfield Caliburn for free, players must first complete the “Ghost Town” main gig. This mission involves helping Panam Palmer with Nash. The Caliburn is located in the cave that you go to during the quest, but you may not be able to find the car just yet.



After completing Ghost Town, wait at least two days in-game. You can skip time if you wish to speed things up. After a couple days have passed, head back to the cave. The closest fast travel terminal is the Sunset Motel. We’ve marked the cave location on the map image above.



Once you reach the cave, head inside and follow the path deeper into the dimly lit tunnel. After sprinting into the tunnel for about 30 seconds, keep an eye out for a shipping container off to the left, illuminated by a lamp. Move around to the side where the light is shining, and you should find a jet black Rayfield Caliburn, along with a data shard and some other items.



Entering the shipping container should trigger a side job titled “Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever,” a cheeky reference to Batman. The quest didn’t pop for us when we went to get the Caliburn, but we were still able to claim the car regardless. The Rayfield Caliburn should be yours for the taking, so get inside and drive it out of the cave and it will be added to your list of owned vehicles.



If for whatever reason this method does not work, you always have the option to buy a Rayfield Caliburn from an Autofixer terminal, where it sells for $135,000 Eurodollars. If you’re looking for more free vehicles, be sure to add the weaponized Type-66 Hoon to your collection as well. For more gameplay tips, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide.