How to get the Yasha Sniper Rifle - Cyberpunk 2077

With Cyberpunk 2077 getting its 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC, new life has been given to an RPG that got off to a rocky start. As part of the hype around the update and expansion, CD Projekt RED has introduced Twitch Drops so players can acquire some new gear, including the Yasha Sniper Rifle. Here’s how you can get your hands on this fancy new weapon, although you may not like the one and only method of acquiring it.

How to get the Yasha Sniper Rifle

Once you've successfully acquired the Yasha Sniper Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077, you can find it in your stash.

To get the Yasha Sniper Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077, you must first link your Twitch account to your GOG account, then gift two subs while watching a Drops-enabled channel. Here are the steps in sequence:

Visit the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drops page

Link your Twitch and GOG accounts

Visit the Twitch Drops inventory page

Ensure the campaign is currently active

Gift two subscriptions on a Drops-enabled channel

Finding a Drops-enabled channel is usually as simple as checking the stream title. Most Twitch creators who have Drops enabled will say so in their stream title to attract viewers. However, you can check this yourself by visiting the Twitch Drops inventory page. On that page, there will be an option to progress to a participating live channel. The only reason I bring this up is that things break, so a streamer who enabled Drops at the beginning of their stream could have run into a technical issue that has since seen them stop working. Since you’ll be spending actual money to claim this Twitch Drop, you want to get it right the first time.

Once you’ve unlocked the weapon, you’ll get a message that you can claim it from V’s stash in Cyberpunk 2077. Simply access your in-game stash from any location it exists, and you can snag the weapon and add it to your inventory. It’s that simple.

