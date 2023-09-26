New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Best Mobius M. Mobius decks - Marvel Snap

These Marvel Snap decks look to leverage Mobius M. Mobius's game-changing ability.
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
Mobius M. Mobius is arguably one of the most highest-anticipated Marvel Snap releases in a couple of seasons. The 2-Cost, 2-Power card has an Ongoing ability that prevents your card’s costs from being increased, and prevents your opponent’s card’s costs from being reduced. It can disrupt (and enable) some of the game’s most powerful strategies, so let’s look at the best Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap.

Key art for the Loki of all Time season in Marvel Snap.

Source: Second Dinner

These Marvel Snap decks were gathered from various sources including deck trackers and content creators.

Shuri Kitty

Deck list: Kitty Pryde, Angela, Forge, Armor, Jeff, Mobius M. Mobius, Hulk Buster, Shuri, Taskmaster, Vision, Red Skull, America Chavez.

Source: Untapped.gg

The Shuri Kitty deck had been steadily climbing the tiers of Marvel Snap’s best deck until players started whipping out Wave in retaliation, preventing the deck from dishing out the devastating Taskmaster + Kitty Pryde turn 6 combo. Mobius M. Mobius essentially makes you immune to Wave’s negative effect so long as you can get him onto the board early enough. This deck quickly emerged as the most popular Mobius M. Mobius deck on Untapped.gg after the card was released.

Fair Darkhawk

Deck list: The Hood, Nova, Kitty Pryde, Snowguard, Angela, Black Widow, Carnage, Mobius M. Mobius, Mysterio, Killmonger, Rockslide, Darkhawk.

Source: Jeff Hoogland

This isn’t the flashiest deck but it sports a classic deck list that has struggled against some of Marvel Snap’s more popular cards. The idea is to simply combine the Darkhawk and Destroy archetypes, with cards that won’t step on each other’s toes. Snowguard’s recent buff gives you some decent utility in this deck, and Mobius M. Mobius is just a great tech option that prevents your opponent from swinging the momentum too heavily in either direction. A variation of this deck saw a lot of play in the past, but content creator Jeff Hoogland was the one that introduced us to this new variation.

Mobius' Crew

Deck list: Luke Cage, Jeff, Mobius M. Mobius, Shadow King, Mysterio, Lizard, Bishop, Hit-Monkey, Rogue, Wave, Sera, America Chavez

Source: KM Best

This Hit-Monkey deck packs in a lot of Marvel Snap staples: Jeff, Lizard, Wave, and Sera. It also includes Rogue, who hasn’t seen a lot of play lately, but will be useful to strip the ability away from opposing Mobius cards. KM Best is one of the best Marvel Snap players out there and called this out as one of his favorite decks in Marvel Snap right now.

Those are our favorite Mobius M. Mobius decks to play in Marvel Snap. The card’s potential impact on the metagame is sky-high, so we’ll be sure to revise this guide as better deck lists emerge.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

