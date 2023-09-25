How to buy a vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 Find out how to get a new ride, including one with mounted weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Update 2.0 brought a plethora of gameplay changes to Cyberpunk 2077. One significant change that was made to the base game was how players go about buying new vehicles. Gone are the days of waiting for a fixer to text you deets about a new ride for sale. Buying a vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 is much easier now, provided you’ve got enough street cred and eddies to spend.

How to buy a vehicle



Players can purchase a new car by using one of the newly added Autofixer terminals, which can be accessed from the computer in V’s apartment. Various Autofixer terminals are also found throughout Dogtown and Night City. Marked by the car symbol on the map, Autofixer terminals allow players to peruse a list of available vehicles from different manufacturers. Some cars may require you to reach a certain level of Street Cred before you can purchase them.



Players who own the Phantom Liberty expansion will gain access to Courier Missions, which involve delivering certain vehicles to garages belonging to Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes. Completing enough of vehicle missions for Reyes will grant temporary discounts as well as unlock access to additional vehicles, including several weaponized variants. Cars with mounted weapons are the ones with the bullet symbol in the corner. Keep knocking out vehicle contracts for Reyes to unlock new types of vehicles to choose from.

That’s it! Once you have purchased a vehicle from an Autofixer terminal, it will become available as one of the rides you can call upon in your list of owned vehicles. Be sure to head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more Phantom Liberty gameplay tips.