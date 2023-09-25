How to get Relic Points in Cyberpunk 2077 Find out how to earn Relic Points so you can unlock new Relic perks in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077’s anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion arrives alongside a swathe of new content and gameplay adjustments that overhaul many of the game’s original systems. Among the new additions is the Relic perk tree, which grants access to new cyberware-based combat abilities. This guide will go over how to get Relic Points so you can unlock your Relic’s full potential in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock the Relic tree



V’s enhanced Relic capabilities are available exclusively as part of the Phantom Liberty expansion. Once you start Phantom Liberty and begin its first mission, V will obtain the Relic branch shortly after meeting Songbird in Dogtown.

How to get Relic Points



Despite being found within the Attributes section, the Relic perk tree does not use Attribute Points. To unlock new Relic perks, players must accumulate Relic Points during their time in Dogtown. The first way to get Relic Points is from Songbird, who will give you a few free Relic Points to start with after unlocking the Relic branch for your character. As you progress through Phantom Liberty’s main missions, Songbird will occasionally grant more Relic Points along the way.



The other way to get Relic Points is by obtaining them from Militech Data Terminals. These terminals are strewn about Dogtown and only appear on the minimap once you are within the vicinity of them. Militech Data Terminals will be marked with a small Relic symbol on the minimap and will also emit the Relic malfunction sound. Keep your eyes and ears open for these hidden yellow terminals while combing the streets of Dogtown. Once found, approach the terminal and interact with it to extract the data and earn a free Relic Point.



The Relic section consists of three main perks that each cost three Relic Points to acquire. These categories further break down into additional sub-perks that cost one Relic Point apiece. There are nine Relic perks in total.

Jailbreak

Jailbreak Relic skills unlock new abilities for arm cyberware including Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire, Projectile Launch System

Spatial Mapping : All Leap attacks with Mantis Blades now cripple enemies and increase dismemberment chance against them for 10 seconds.

: All Leap attacks with Mantis Blades now cripple enemies and increase dismemberment chance against them for 10 seconds. Limiter Removal : The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack now knocks down all enemies within range.

: The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack now knocks down all enemies within range. Launch Capacity Override : +1 charge for the Projectile Launch System.

: +1 charge for the Projectile Launch System. Data Tunneling: When an enemy is affected by a Monowire-uploaded quickhack, normal Monowire attacks that hit that enemy and others simultaneously will spread the quickhack to them.

Emergency Cloaking

Emergency Cloaking allows you to activate Optical Camo during combat, causing enemies to lose track of you.

Sensory Protocol: When crouched, becoming detected by an enemy will temporarily slow time.

Vulnerability Analytics

Vulnerability Analytics lets you detect Vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberware during combat. Hitting Vulnerabilities grants 100% Crit Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and bonus Weakspot damage. Dealing enough damage to a Vulnerability will cause it to explode, enerating an EMP blast that damages enemies within range.

Machine Learning: Destroying an enemy’s Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulerabilities appearing and +5% Crit Damage against Vulnerabilities. Effect can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

Relic Points can be easily refunded, so feel free to experiment with different Relic perks once you have accumulated a handful of points. Now that you know how to get Relic Points, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips.