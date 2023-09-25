New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Persona 4 Golden is getting a Limited Run Games physical release

Beloved Persona games are among the upcoming slate of Limited Run Games releases.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
ATLUS
1

For its fall event, Limited Run Games has announced a slew of video games getting physical releases through its service. Among them are games both old and new that either haven’t been available on physical media for a long time, or were digital-only releases. This includes Persona 4 Golden, which will be available on the website starting next month.

Limited Run Games posted a thread of tweets in which it revealed the various games coming soon (or available now) to pre-order on its website. Several tweets were dedicated to the release of Persona 3 Portable, which is getting a Steelbook, soundtrack, trading cards, and more with its new Collector’s Edition. Persona 4 Golden was mentioned at the end of the thread to reassure fans that the other beloved Persona title wouldn’t be left out.

Official key art for Persona 4.

Source: ATLUS

Fans can expect pre-orders for Persona 4 Golden to open up on Limited Run Games sometime in October. As for what will be included with the bundle, those details will come later. If the Persona 3 Portable bundle is any indication, Persona 4 fans are likely in for a treat. Limited Run Games has also announced upcoming physical releases for Tetris Effect: Connected and Sword of the Vagrant. For more news from Limited Run Games, Shacknews has you taken care of.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

