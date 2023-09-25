Persona 4 Golden is getting a Limited Run Games physical release Beloved Persona games are among the upcoming slate of Limited Run Games releases.

For its fall event, Limited Run Games has announced a slew of video games getting physical releases through its service. Among them are games both old and new that either haven’t been available on physical media for a long time, or were digital-only releases. This includes Persona 4 Golden, which will be available on the website starting next month.

Limited Run Games posted a thread of tweets in which it revealed the various games coming soon (or available now) to pre-order on its website. Several tweets were dedicated to the release of Persona 3 Portable, which is getting a Steelbook, soundtrack, trading cards, and more with its new Collector’s Edition. Persona 4 Golden was mentioned at the end of the thread to reassure fans that the other beloved Persona title wouldn’t be left out.



Source: ATLUS

But that's not all! You'll be able to uncover the mystery of the Midnight Channel with Limited Run, too! Persona 4 Golden is also coming to LRG on October 27th! We'll have more to share about the physical editions and merch in the coming weeks!

Fans can expect pre-orders for Persona 4 Golden to open up on Limited Run Games sometime in October. As for what will be included with the bundle, those details will come later. If the Persona 3 Portable bundle is any indication, Persona 4 fans are likely in for a treat. Limited Run Games has also announced upcoming physical releases for Tetris Effect: Connected and Sword of the Vagrant. For more news from Limited Run Games, Shacknews has you taken care of.