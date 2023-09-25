How to start the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion Learn how to enter Dogtown and kick off the events of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion is finally here. The DLC introduces a bevy of missions for players to delve into beyond the walls of the newly added district, Dogtown. This guide will cover what you need to know about how to start the Phantom Liberty expansion, including how far you should play in the main story campaign.

How to start Phantom Liberty



There are several ways to jump into Phantom Liberty, depending on how players want to approach the new content within the context of the game. The most immersive way to begin the expansion is by starting up a new game and playing through the campaign until you reach a quest called “Transmission,” which happens following the events with the Voodoo Boys in Pacifica.

Upon completing Transmission, simply wait some time until you receive a call from a figure named Songbird, then follow their instructions to kick off the first mission in Phantom Liberty. If you are loading up a previous save where you have already completed Transmission, you will receive the call from Songbird shortly after launching the game for the first time with the DLC installed.



Although playing through the game is the most organic way to experience all of what Phantom Liberty has to offer, those eager to delve right into Dogtown have the option to do so straight from the menu. After installing Phantom Liberty, players can choose to start a new game with a pre-leveled character that is ready for the DLC. The character starts in Pacifica at level 20 and comes equipped with cyberware and attribute points already assigned, though you can respec everything once you get in the game. Players can also design the character as well as select their difficulty and lifepath in advance.

The latter is a decent option for those who have already completed Cyberpunk 2077 and want to waste no time diving into the Phantom Liberty DLC. That being said, if you are playing through the game for the first time, it is highly recommended to play through the main story until you encounter the expansion missions naturally.