My Pet Hooligan gets early access launch on Epic Games Store

The free-to-play shooter is available now for download on EGS, with Prime Gaming content on the way.
Donovan Erskine
AMGI Studios
AMGI Studios has been quietly working on its own competitor in the shooter genre: My Pet Hooligan. The shooter allows players to hit a battlefield as one of several bunny fighters. The game has officially launched in early access on the Epic Games Store as a free-to-play game, and the developers have assured that players can expect to start earning rewards soon.

My Pet Hooligan developer AMGI Studios shared details about My Pet Hooligan in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game is said to “blend Hollywood-like animation technology and a shooter featuring a roster of diverse playable rabbits.” The studio has signed a 12-month deal with Prime Gaming to release cosmetic rewards for players over the next year, starting with Max’s Zip-up Hoody, Jeans and Shoes, which are available for the next month.

A gameplay screenshot of a rabbit swinging a bat.

Luke Paglia, Chief Operating Officer of AMGI Studios provided a statement on the early access launch.

As My Pet Hooligan launches on the Epic Games Store, the game will look to garner a dedicated audience during its early access period. For more of the various titles launching on The Epic Games Store, Shacknews has all the info you need.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

