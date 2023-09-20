My Pet Hooligan gets early access launch on Epic Games Store The free-to-play shooter is available now for download on EGS, with Prime Gaming content on the way.

AMGI Studios has been quietly working on its own competitor in the shooter genre: My Pet Hooligan. The shooter allows players to hit a battlefield as one of several bunny fighters. The game has officially launched in early access on the Epic Games Store as a free-to-play game, and the developers have assured that players can expect to start earning rewards soon.

My Pet Hooligan developer AMGI Studios shared details about My Pet Hooligan in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game is said to “blend Hollywood-like animation technology and a shooter featuring a roster of diverse playable rabbits.” The studio has signed a 12-month deal with Prime Gaming to release cosmetic rewards for players over the next year, starting with Max’s Zip-up Hoody, Jeans and Shoes, which are available for the next month.



Source: AMGI Studios

Luke Paglia, Chief Operating Officer of AMGI Studios provided a statement on the early access launch.

We put storytelling and animation first to create highly engaging gameplay. Some might like to skate around the city finding digital collectibles, battling other players, and destroying ZuckBots, while others will battle it out in Coinpocalypse or Anarchy Mode — and that is perfectly fine with us. Having partners like Amazon Prime Gaming and Epic Games supporting us allows us to launch the game in a way that focuses solely on the gameplay and enriches the gamer experience.

As My Pet Hooligan launches on the Epic Games Store, the game will look to garner a dedicated audience during its early access period. For more of the various titles launching on The Epic Games Store, Shacknews has all the info you need.