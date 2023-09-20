My Pet Hooligan gets early access launch on Epic Games Store
The free-to-play shooter is available now for download on EGS, with Prime Gaming content on the way.
AMGI Studios has been quietly working on its own competitor in the shooter genre: My Pet Hooligan. The shooter allows players to hit a battlefield as one of several bunny fighters. The game has officially launched in early access on the Epic Games Store as a free-to-play game, and the developers have assured that players can expect to start earning rewards soon.
My Pet Hooligan developer AMGI Studios shared details about My Pet Hooligan in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game is said to “blend Hollywood-like animation technology and a shooter featuring a roster of diverse playable rabbits.” The studio has signed a 12-month deal with Prime Gaming to release cosmetic rewards for players over the next year, starting with Max’s Zip-up Hoody, Jeans and Shoes, which are available for the next month.
Luke Paglia, Chief Operating Officer of AMGI Studios provided a statement on the early access launch.
As My Pet Hooligan launches on the Epic Games Store, the game will look to garner a dedicated audience during its early access period. For more of the various titles launching on The Epic Games Store, Shacknews has all the info you need.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, My Pet Hooligan gets early access launch on Epic Games Store